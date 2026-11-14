MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) China's renewable energy projects in Tibet have been framed as clean energy initiatives but their location, scale, and installed capacity warrant closer scrutiny, according to a new report.

According to the report in bitterwinter, Tibet will gradually become a centre of exploration for China's energy transition, but the unprecedented scale of these projects raises broader questions -- are these initiatives purely environmental, or do they serve deeper geopolitical objectives?

Researchers estimate that Tibet's solar power potential could reach 10,000 GW. On the other hand, China supplies about 70 per cent of the global market for wind power equipment and 80 per cent for solar photovoltaic modules.

This makes Tibet resources lucrative for exploration for the Chinese companies.

Several studies emphasise the social and economic benefits of photovoltaic solar energy in China.“However, this land-intensive model can also transform local landscapes, with potentially far-reaching consequences when the land is damaged. Although official accounts tend to emphasise its benefits, the model's wider social and environmental impacts receive far less attention,” the report argued.

Gonghe Photovoltaic Park is considered the world's largest photovoltaic power station. Chinese state media claims that agrivoltaic practices have restored grasslands, supported animal husbandry, and benefited local herders.

“Yet the scale of the project, several times larger than Manhattan, raises concerns about its necessity, sustainability, and long-term effects. Covering vast areas with solar panels inevitably alters landscapes, affects traditional livelihoods, and reshapes local economies,” the report further stated.

China has also started building an ultra-high-power transmission line from Tibet to Guangdong Province, scheduled for completion by 2029. The renewable electricity generated in Tibet will be sent to Guangdong and Shenzhen, which China describes as major industrial and manufacturing hubs.

“This shows how Tibet's energy resources are being used to meet the growing demand for electricity in parts of southern China,” said the report in Bitter Winter.

China has also stepped up the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources across Tibet, including strategic and critical minerals. Tibet has abundant copper reserves, and some of China's largest copper mines are located in the region.

Thus, China's rapid expansion of critical mineral exploitation goes beyond green energy and the so-called environmental efforts it claims to pursue, the report noted.