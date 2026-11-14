MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 14 (IANS) A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to intensify into a cyclone, will affect Kolkata and South Bengal districts, the Regional Met Centre said on Saturday.

Due to the cyclonic situation, there may be scattered thunderstorms next week. Along with this, the temperature is also going to decrease across the state.

The low-pressure area that has formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to become more pronounced by Saturday. The cyclone adjacent to it is at an altitude of 5.8 kilometres above sea level. A deep depression will form from that low-pressure area on Sunday. As it moves north-north-westwards, it may intensify further and turn into a cyclone in the central Bay of Bengal by Monday evening. Its direction is currently northwest.

The Met Department said it is keeping an eye on the situation.

It has not yet said where the cyclone will go or where it will make landfall after it forms.

It is believed that the low-pressure area or the cyclone will not have any impact on north Bengal. However, there may be thunderstorms in south Bengal. There is a possibility of rain with thunderstorms in the southern districts, including Kolkata, on Thursday and Friday next week.

The Met Office has predicted light to moderate rain. Before that, districts like South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore may get rain on Wednesday. A yellow alert has been issued in Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram from Thursday. Along with the rain, gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour will blow in all these districts.

Dry weather will return to South Bengal once the impact of the cyclone subsides.

The weather in north Bengal will remain mainly dry. The minimum temperature may drop by two degrees Celsius in the next two days. There will be no significant change in the temperature in the next four days.

The mercury is also going to drop in south Bengal. The night temperature in Kolkata and surrounding districts may drop by two to three degrees Celsius. On Saturday morning, the minimum temperature in Kolkata was 21.9 degrees Celsius, 1.6 degrees above normal. On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city was 29.2 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees below normal.