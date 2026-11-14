Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Reducing Gig Workers to Bonded Labourers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the BJP and RSS of seeking to turn gig workers into bonded labourers, alleging that the benefits of their hard work went to billionaires and companies. Addressing the launch of the Telangana Gig Workers' Social Security and Welfare Scheme, Rahul Gandhi said there were two competing ideologies in the country, one represented by the BJP-RSS and the other by the Congress. He alleged that the BJP-RSS wanted workers to toil for long hours, even at the cost of injuries or their lives.

"There are two ideologies in the 21st century. One, the BJP-RSS ideology. They want to turn you into bonded labourers; work 24 hours, toil hard, get injured or die in accidents, and ultimately, the billionaires should get the benefits, Ambani-Adani should get the benefits, Uber-Ola should get the benefits, but you should not get the benefits of your hardwork," he said. Contrasting this with the Congress's approach, Rahul Gandhi said gig workers and labourers formed the foundation of the country and that his party wanted to make them partners and ensure their protection. He said the Congress stood with gig workers and was working towards providing them insurance, payments for every transaction and dedicated spaces to rest.

"The second ideology is that of the Congress party and mine. Gig workers and labourers are the foundation of the country. We want to make gig workers our partners; we want to protect them," he said. "The Congress party stands with you, giving you insurance, money for every transaction, a dedicated place to rest and is making an effort to make you partners," he added. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, Rahul Gandhi alleged that they wanted to turn gig workers into bonded labourers and servants and sought to crush them. "On the other hand, Narendra Modi-RSS want to turn you into bonded labourers, servants; they want to crush you," he added.

Gandhi also announced that the Telangana government would establish Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones in Hyderabad and other cities across the state to provide gig workers with dedicated spaces to take breaks during their working hours. Pointing out the difficulties faced by gig workers who travel long distances and deliver goods under the sun without designated resting facilities, he said the proposed zones would allow them to park their vehicles, sit, relax or sleep. "You move across the cities of Telangana under the sun; you deliver goods, but you do not have dedicated places to rest. So, the Govt of Telangana is going to set up Wi-Fi-enabled rest zones where you can park your vehicle, rest, sit, relax or sleep in Hyderabad and all cities of the state," he said. Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi, along with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Telangana Congress President Mahesh Kumar Goud, joined a gig workers' bike rally from Shilparamam to Jayabheri Grounds. (ANI)