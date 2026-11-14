Delhi High Court Denies Permission for Chhath Puja at Chintoo Park

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has refused permission to organise Chhath Puja at Chintoo Park in Naraina Village, observing that the fact that the religious observance had been held at the location for several years could not, by itself, justify the use of a public green area for the event. Justice Jasmeet Singh dismissed an application seeking permission to organise Sandhya Arghya on November 15 and Usha Arghya on November 16 over an area of around 1,000 square metres at Chintoo Park.

The applicant had told the Court that Chhath Puja had been organised at the location for the past 23 years and undertook to restore the park to its original condition after the festivities. The DDA, however, opposed the plea, stating that the park was being maintained as a green area with trees and flowers and that permitting the event could adversely affect its upkeep. The Court said that the long-standing practice of holding Chhath Puja at the site, or the fact that the request was limited to a small area and a short duration, could not by itself constitute a ground for allowing the use of the green space.“The park is being maintained as a green area at the present for the benefit of the public at large,” the Court noted.

During the hearing, the applicant also relied on a document titled“Chhath Puja 2026: Single Window Management, Central District”, which listed venues for the festival. However, the High Court said that an administrative document or notification could not supersede directions previously issued by the Court. Emphasising the primacy of judicial orders, the Court observed that an administrative decision of the executive or any other body cannot nullify or dilute a judicial order. Justice Singh further took note of reports that the Delhi government had already earmarked an area at the Munak Canal for conducting Chhath Puja and had made necessary arrangements there.“In view of the availability of alternative arrangements for conducting Chhath Puja, there is no justification for permitting the use of Chintoo Park for the proposed purpose, particularly when the same is being maintained as a green area,” the Court said while dismissing the application. The order was passed on November 13.