Dubai Police Bust Gang Who Recruited People To Open Bank Accounts For Investment Fraud

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai Police have arrested members of an organised criminal gang accused of investment fraud, after uncovering a scheme in which individuals were paid to open bank accounts and digital wallets that were later used to carry out fraudulent transactions and transfer illicit funds.

The operation, led by the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), found that the gang targeted people in need of money, offering financial incentives in exchange for opening accounts in their names and handing over their login details.

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The criminals then took control of the accounts to conduct suspicious financial transactions, conceal the identities of the actual beneficiaries and make it harder for authorities to trace the origins and movement of the funds.