Dubai Police Bust Gang Who Recruited People To Open Bank Accounts For Investment Fraud
The operation, led by the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID), found that the gang targeted people in need of money, offering financial incentives in exchange for opening accounts in their names and handing over their login details.Recommended For You UAE National Day: 3-day Eid Al Etihad break announced for public sector
The criminals then took control of the accounts to conduct suspicious financial transactions, conceal the identities of the actual beneficiaries and make it harder for authorities to trace the origins and movement of the funds.
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