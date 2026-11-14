Years At The Top. Now Raising The Bar: VMFS USA Launches The NEO AI Vending Lineup

MENAFN - GetNews) With 99% AI recognition accuracy, no AI recognition fee, NEO turns five years of AI vending leadership into the company's strongest lineup yet

MIAMI, FL - November 14, 2026 - VMFS USA, the Miami-based commercial vending machine supplier that has been running AI-powered vending machines in U.S. locations since 2021, today introduced the NEO AI lineup: NEO GO, NEO PRO and NEO FREEZER. Built on five years of real-world AI vending experience, NEO combines 99% AI recognition accuracy with no AI recognition fee, giving operators the most complete AI vending offer VMFS USA has ever released.

Long before "AI vending" became an industry buzzword, VMFS USA had AI Grab and Go machines working at real locations, serving real customers. Since then, operators across the United States and Latin America have come to see VMFS USA as the name to beat in AI vending, with more than 1,200 machines deployed. NEO is the company's answer to the question every leader eventually faces: what comes next.

"For years, operators have told us we were the company to beat in AI vending. With NEO, we're raising the bar again," said Jose Perez, CEO of VMFS USA. "We took everything five years in the field taught us, removed the AI recognition fee, and built a lineup that works for every operator, whether it's their first machine or their fiftieth. This is the best AI vending lineup on the market, and we're proud to put our name on it."

The NEO AI Lineup



NEO GO – The easiest way into AI vending. Simple to set up and simple to run, it works for operators at every level and for businesses adding an AI machine to their own locations.

NEO PRO – The premium model, with higher capacity for busier locations. NEO FREEZER – The same NEO AI experience, built for frozen products.

Customers tap their card, open the door, take what they want and walk away. NEO's AI recognizes every item and charges the customer automatically. No coils, no waiting, no line.

What Sets NEO Apart



99% AI recognition accuracy across the entire lineup.

No AI recognition fee. Most AI vending machines charge operators a fee every time the AI processes a sale. NEO doesn't, so operators keep more of every transaction. Standard card processing still applies.

One software platform. Every NEO machine runs VMFS Cloud NEO, covering remote management, live sales, inventory tracking, alerts and updates. Built and supported in the U.S. VMFS USA engineers build the company's software in-house, and operators get a U.S.-based support team, a one-year standard warranty and free lifetime support.

More Than a Machine

Every NEO operator can tap into the wider V Systems ecosystem from VMFS USA: VPlaced for location matching, VAdviced for legal and compliance guidance, and VMarketed for marketing. The machine handles the sale; V Systems helps operators find locations, stay compliant and grow their routes.

Availability

NEO GO, NEO PRO and NEO FREEZER are available to order now. See the full lineup on the VMFS USA AI vending machines page. Machines ship direct from Miami with plug-and-play setup.

About VMFS USA

VMFS USA is a commercial vending machine supplier based in Miami, Florida, serving operators and investors across the United States and Latin America. Since 2018, the company has been building the machines, software and services the vending industry was missing, and it has been deploying AI vending machines since 2021. VMFS USA offers snack, drink, combo, coffee and AI vending machines, all backed by in-house U.S.-built software and U.S.-based support. Learn more at vmfsusa.