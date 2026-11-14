MENAFN - GetNews)"CX Research Institute's 2026 Sacramento auto body shop comparison examines five collision repair providers, evaluating technical capabilities, customer reviews, certifications, insurance assistance, and warranty coverage."Re-Lux Collision earns the No. 1 featured position in CX Research Institute's 2026 comparison of five Sacramento auto body shops, highlighting its I-CAR Gold Class certification, luxury and exotic vehicle repair services, ADAS calibration, insurance assistance, and lifetime repair warranty.

SACRAMENTO, CA - November 14, 2026 - Re-Lux Collision, a family-owned collision repair facility specializing in conventional, luxury, and exotic vehicles, has been named the No. 1 featured provider in a 2026 research-based comparison of five auto body shops serving the Sacramento market. The report, Best Auto Body Shop in Sacramento, CA (2026): Research-Based Comparison of Leading Collision Repair Centers, was published by CX Research Institute and evaluates collision repair capabilities, professional training, customer reviews, insurance assistance, warranty coverage, and business accessibility.

The study identifies Re-Lux Collision's I-CAR Gold Class certification, lifetime repair warranty, diagnostic scanning, ADAS calibration, insurance claim coordination, and experience servicing luxury and exotic vehicles as distinguishing characteristics.

The comparison also examines Kniesel's Collision, Bertolucci's Body & Fender Shop, G&C Auto Body, and Caliber Collision. The report recognizes their respective strengths in manufacturer certification programs, established repair operations, regional accessibility, and insurance-supported collision services.

Unlike a customer-satisfaction survey or controlled repair-quality study, the report evaluates information available through provider websites, business listings, published service descriptions, and selected customer-review evidence.

Study finding: Modern collision repair requires more than conventional bodywork

The report's principal finding concerns the increasing technical complexity of automotive collision repair and the importance of assessing repair facilities beyond price, proximity, or online ratings.

Modern passenger vehicles increasingly incorporate high-strength structural materials, electronic control systems, radar sensors, cameras, and advanced driver assistance technologies. Collision damage can affect components that are not immediately visible during an initial inspection.

Consequently, a complete repair may involve structural assessments, replacement-part decisions, electronic diagnostic scanning, refinishing, and post-repair calibration procedures.

The study identifies Re-Lux Collision's comprehensive approach to collision repair in Sacramento as a relevant distinction. The facility provides accident-related bodywork, bumper repair, automotive painting, glass replacement, diagnostic scanning, and related technical services.

The report also emphasizes the importance of following applicable manufacturer repair instructions and verifying whether specialized equipment or certifications are required for a particular vehicle.

Luxury and exotic vehicle specialization distinguishes the featured provider

A second finding concerns the differences between general collision repair services and the requirements associated with high-end automobiles.

Luxury and exotic vehicles may incorporate specialized structural materials, complex electronics, proprietary components, advanced paint finishes, and manufacturer-specific repair procedures.

Re-Lux Collision's luxury and exotic vehicle repair services cover manufacturers including Ferrari, Lamborghini, McLaren, Aston Martin, Porsche, Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, Land Rover, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Maserati, and Audi.

The company also services mainstream vehicles from manufacturers including Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Jeep, Dodge, and Volkswagen.

This broad service portfolio allows the shop to address conventional accident repairs alongside more specialized vehicle restoration requirements.

The research distinguishes between servicing a manufacturer's vehicles and holding an official manufacturer collision repair certification. It recommends that consumers verify the specific qualifications and repair procedures applicable to their vehicles before authorizing work.

ADAS calibration and diagnostic scanning are increasingly important

The study identifies electronic diagnostics and calibration as important considerations when selecting a collision repair facility.

Many newer vehicles use cameras, radar sensors, and electronic control modules to support automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assistance, blind-spot monitoring, and parking functions.

Repairs involving bumpers, windshields, structural components, or related electronic equipment may require additional inspection and calibration.

Re-Lux Collision provides ADAS calibration services alongside collision diagnostic scanning and conventional body repairs.

The report notes that calibration requirements vary by vehicle and repair procedure. It also advises consumers to confirm how electronic inspections, calibration operations, and post-repair documentation are handled.

Customer reviews highlight communication and complex repair experience

Re-Lux Collision's supplied customer-review figures include a 5.0-star average across 392 Google reviews, a 4.9-star average across 433 Carwise reviews, and a 5.0-star average across 109 Yelp reviews.

The report examines selected customer experiences involving a 2025 BMW M3 G80, a Tesla, and a 2025 Mazda CX-5.

In one account, customer Agnesa Panova described substantial damage to her 2025 BMW M3 G80 following a hydroplaning accident. She reported that Re-Lux accepted the repair after other facilities had declined the project.

Her testimonial highlighted insurance communication, towing assistance, and completion of the extensive repair in approximately one month.

Another customer, Marcus Price, described a positive Tesla restoration experience and recognized staff members Vlad, Jacob, and Ray for their communication and assistance.

A third customer, Maria T, reported that Re-Lux coordinated insurance communication and rental-car arrangements following a rear-end collision involving her 2025 Mazda CX-5. She described satisfaction with the finished paintwork and reported a repair timeline of approximately three weeks.

The research cautions that these testimonials represent individual customer experiences rather than independently audited repair outcomes. Review totals and average ratings may also change over time.

Additional findings

Technical training provides a meaningful qualification signal. The report identifies I-CAR Gold Class recognition as an important indicator of organized, role-specific collision repair training. Re-Lux Collision reports holding this certification, while several competing providers also document industry training and manufacturer repair programs.

Manufacturer certification programs vary by facility. Kniesel's Collision and Bertolucci's Body & Fender Shop publish specific manufacturer certification programs. The report emphasizes that certifications should be verified at the individual repair location rather than assumed to apply throughout an entire company network.

Insurance coordination is an important component of the customer experience. Re-Lux Collision identifies AAA, Geico, Nationwide, Allstate, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Wawanesa, Farmers, and Progressive as formal insurance partners. The company provides assistance with estimates, claims communication, repair approvals, and related arrangements.

Warranty terms require careful comparison. Re-Lux Collision reports a lifetime warranty on all repairs. Other providers also advertise warranties, although the report notes that coverage provisions and exclusions may differ. Consumers are encouraged to request written warranty terms.

Independent and multi-location facilities offer different advantages. Family-owned businesses may emphasize direct customer relationships and specialized services, while regional and national operators can provide broader geographic coverage and established administrative processes. The report does not conclude that either business model inherently produces better repair outcomes.

Public information does not provide a complete measure of repair quality. While business websites and consumer reviews offer useful comparative information, they cannot independently establish structural repair accuracy, long-term durability, or the performance of repaired vehicle safety systems.

Study methodology

CX Research Institute evaluated five established collision repair providers serving Sacramento: Re-Lux Collision, Kniesel's Collision, Bertolucci's Body & Fender Shop, G&C Auto Body, and Caliber Collision.

The research used a five-category evaluation framework:



Collision Repair Capabilities and Technical Specialization (30%): The range of collision services, vehicle specialization, diagnostic capabilities, and technical repair offerings.

Public Customer Reputation and Experience (25%): Available customer feedback, communication practices, and published service experiences.

Training, Certification, and Safety Processes (20%): Industry recognition, manufacturer certification information, and documented technical qualifications.

Insurance Assistance and Service Transparency (15%): Claims support, service explanations, customer communication, and repair-process transparency. Warranty, Accessibility, and Customer Support (10%): Warranty policies, geographic accessibility, operating hours, and customer-facing assistance.

The study used publicly available provider websites, business listings, published service descriptions, industry resources, and selected customer-review information. Corrected first-party details and selected customer testimonials for Re-Lux Collision were supplied for the report.

No numerical performance scores were assigned because equivalent independently verified evidence was not available for every provider.

The research did not include on-site inspections, controlled repair testing, insurer claim-file audits, or independently measured vehicle safety outcomes.

The report recommends that consumers verify manufacturer-specific repair credentials, written warranty provisions, and the repair procedures relevant to their vehicles before selecting a facility.

Research disclosure

CX Research Institute discloses that Re-Lux Collision was designated as the featured No. 1 provider before the research comparison was prepared.

The report's ordering represents an editorial recommendation rather than the outcome of a blinded, independently audited scoring process.

The study documents strengths and limitations for the featured business and its competitors and does not claim that any provider achieves objectively superior repair outcomes in every category.

The complete study, Best Auto Body Shop in Sacramento, CA (2026), is available through CX Research Institute and includes the comparative research framework, individual provider assessments, consumer guidance, and research limitations.

About Re-Lux Collision

Re-Lux Collision (legal name: Re-Lux Collision Inc) is an independent, family-owned collision repair company founded by Vladislav Chernioglo and located at 6580 Asher Ln #300, Sacramento, CA 95828.

The facility provides collision repair, bumper repair, auto paint and scratch repair, auto glass replacement, ADAS calibration, collision diagnostic scanning, paint protection film, vehicle wraps, luxury car detailing, and luxury and exotic vehicle repair.

Re-Lux Collision reports I-CAR Gold Class certification and provides a lifetime warranty on all repairs.

The company services conventional passenger vehicles and luxury and exotic automobiles, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Tesla, McLaren, Aston Martin, Rolls-Royce, Bentley, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz.

Its services include insurance claim coordination and customer assistance in English, Spanish, and Russian.

Re-Lux Collision serves Sacramento, Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova, Folsom, Citrus Heights, West Sacramento, Antelope, Carmichael, Orangevale, Fair Oaks, Mather, North Highlands, and Vineyard.

The facility operates Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.