Kirby Chan & Co. Brampton Real Estate Team Receives Two 2026 Platinum Awards

MENAFN - GetNews) Kirby Chan & Co. Brampton Real Estate Team receives two 2026 CommunityVotes Platinum Awards following its expansion into Brampton, recognising the team's development under local leader Nisha Pawa.

Brampton, Ontario, Canada - November 14, 2026 - Kirby Chan & Co. Brampton Real Estate Team has announced its recognition in the 2026 CommunityVotes Brampton awards, receiving Platinum honours in the Real Estate Agent and Real Estate Broker categories. The recognition follows the company's expansion into Brampton earlier this year, marking an important development in its regional growth.

Founded in 2010, Kirby Chan & Co. Real Estate Team has operated primarily in Richmond Hill, Markham, Thornhill and surrounding Greater Toronto Area communities. In 2026, the organisation expanded its operations into Brampton, Ontario, with Nisha Pawa serving as the local real estate team leader.

The CommunityVotes awards provide residents with an opportunity to nominate and vote for businesses and professionals operating in their communities. Winners are recognised across various categories, with Platinum representing the highest level of recognition.

Recognition during the team's first year in Brampton

The 2026 awards represent the first CommunityVotes Brampton recognition for Kirby Chan & Co. since establishing its local team.

The company expressed appreciation for the recognition and acknowledged the contributions of its Brampton team members in supporting the expansion.

"We are honoured to receive these two Platinum Awards during our first year in Brampton," said Kirby Chan, founder of Kirby Chan & Co. Real Estate Team. "Entering a new market requires a significant commitment from everyone involved. We appreciate the recognition from the Brampton community and the work our team has put into establishing local operations."

Nisha Pawa's role in the Brampton expansion

Nisha Pawa, Brampton Real Estate Team Leader, has been responsible for helping establish the organisation's presence in the city.

Her responsibilities have included developing local business relationships, coordinating real estate activities and supporting the team's work with Brampton homebuyers and sellers.

Chan acknowledged Pawa's contributions to the expansion and the team's development throughout 2026.

"Nisha Pawa has played an important role in our Brampton expansion," said Chan. "Her dedication, leadership and consistent work throughout the year have contributed significantly to establishing the team. We are grateful for her commitment and the efforts of everyone involved in our Brampton operations."

The Brampton expansion forms part of the organisation's broader approach to developing locally led real estate teams across the Greater Toronto Area.

Growing reputation across Brampton, Markham and Vaughan

Since its establishment in 2010, Kirby Chan & Co. has expanded its real estate activities across several municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area.

The organisation has developed a presence in Richmond Hill, Markham, Thornhill, Toronto and Vaughan. Its expansion into Brampton in 2026 represents its entry into an additional municipality within Peel Region.

In addition to the Brampton recognition, Kirby Chan has received CommunityVotes awards in the Real Estate Agent and Real Estate Broker categories in Markham and Vaughan.

These recognitions reflect the organisation's participation in multiple local real estate communities and its continued geographic expansion.

The team operates under eXp Realty, Brokerage, with its broader network providing support for residential property transactions, real estate marketing and client representation.

Continued operations in Brampton

Following its 2026 expansion, Kirby Chan & Co. Brampton Real Estate Team plans to continue developing its local presence under Pawa's leadership.

The team's activities include residential property sales, buyer representation, home evaluations, relocation assistance and support for homeowners considering downsizing.

The organisation will continue operating across Brampton and other Greater Toronto Area communities while maintaining its local team structure.

About Kirby Chan & Co. Brampton Real Estate Team

Kirby Chan & Co. Brampton Real Estate Team is part of Kirby Chan & Co. Real Estate Team, a residential real estate organisation founded in 2010 by Kirby Chan and affiliated with eXp Realty, Brokerage. The company expanded into Brampton, Ontario, in 2026 under the local leadership of Nisha Pawa. Its services include residential property sales, buyer representation, relocation, downsizing and real estate investment assistance across Brampton, Markham, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Thornhill and Toronto. Its mission is to provide property buyers and sellers with informed guidance, local market knowledge and professional representation throughout the real estate transaction process.