Yotpo Launches Discover In EMEA At First Mention London, Featuring Google, Pandora And Tiktok Shop

MENAFN - GetNews) "“For over twenty years, brands fought for page one of Google. Today the prize is being the first brand AI mentions, and until recently, nobody could even see that list. Recent developments from companies like OpenAI and Google show the market is waking up to that, but each only covers its own platform. Discover lets every brand see where they rank across AI engines, and helps them climb it, backed by real consumer data,” said Tsvika Vishnievsky, CRO of Yotpo."60+ commerce leaders from Miele, Dr Martens, Arsenal and more joined the exclusive EMEA launch of Yotpo Discover.

LONDON - 14 November, 2026 - The shop window has moved. It now lives inside the answer an AI gives when a shopper asks what to buy. Yesterday at The Bike Shed, in Shoreditch, Yotpo, the ecommerce marketing platform, launched Yotpo Discover in EMEA at First Mention, an exclusive event with 60+ senior commerce and marketing leaders, giving UK and European brands a clear view of how AI sees their products and a way to change it.

The room brought together brands and retailers including Miele, Bravissimo, Dr Martens, Arsenal Football Club, and The Dune Group, with speakers from Google, Pandora, TikTok Shop and Represent. One question ran through the afternoon: when a shopper asks AI for a recommendation, how do you become the first name it says?

“For over twenty years, brands fought for page one of Google. Today the prize is being the first brand AI mentions, and until recently, nobody could even see that list. Recent developments from companies like OpenAI and Google show the market is waking up to that, but each only covers its own platform. Discover lets every brand see where they rank across AI engines, and helps them climb it, backed by real consumer data,” said Tsvika Vishnievsky, CRO of Yotpo.

AI builds the shortlist, shoppers make the call

Dan Deller, Yotpo's Director of Sales in EMEA, opened with a fast tour through 170 years of retail. Department stores won on foot traffic, catalogs on the doormat, websites on Google, apps on the home screen and brands on social feeds. Each time the channel changed, a new set of winners pulled ahead. Now it's happening again: AI agents build the shortlist, and humans pick from it. The shoppers who arrive this way are worth fighting for. In the UK, AI-referred shoppers convert 20% better, stay 43% longer and bounce 29% less than shoppers from other channels, according to Adobe Digital Insights.

Prakhar Dadhich, who works on agentic commerce partnerships for Google surfaces in EMEA, gave the room an inside look at where Google sees product discovery heading next, as AI-powered surfaces and agents take on more of the work of finding and comparing products.

To see what that shift looks like from inside a global brand, Yotpo's AEO expert Jenna Vaccaro sat down with Marko Bubalo of Pandora for a fireside chat on how AI is changing product discovery, the growing role of reviews and customer content, and what brands need to plan for as AI visibility becomes a bigger part of ecommerce.

What the roundtables found

The afternoon also featured roundtable discussions led by Represent, TikTok Shop, Seed & Soul, Brainlabs, and Yotpo, covering AI visibility measurement, paid AI, and why AI-driven discovery is so hard to track and attribute. One theme came through clearly across the tables: AI visibility is now a number brands have to watch as closely as traffic or sales, and you can't do that by guesswork.

“You can have the best content in the world but without the right visibility it won't get anywhere,” said Jake Roman-Capon, Head of SEO at Brainlabs.

Yotpo Discover, live on stage

Or Malkai, Head of Yotpo Discover, took the Discover platform live on stage. Yotpo Discover shows brands where their products appear in AI search and shopping answers, where competitors show up instead, and what to change to get recommended. The biggest reaction of the afternoon came when Or unveiled Discover's new Paid Ads Agent, which helps brands run ads inside ChatGPT. It shows where a brand stands, recommends the next campaign or budget move, and makes the change in the brand's ChatGPT ad account once their team approves it.

“AI search isn't a future problem. It's deciding sales today. Discover turns it from a black box into something brands can actually work on, and our new Paid Ads Agent lets brands act on it in paid AI too: see where they stand, launch the right campaign, and approve every change before it goes live,” said Or Malkai. Learn more about Yotpo Discover at yotpo/discover

About Yotpo

Founded in 2011, Yotpo powers ecommerce growth through trust, loyalty, and discovery. Its products - Reviews & UGC, Loyalty & Referrals, and Yotpo Discover - help brands turn authentic customer experiences into greater shopper confidence, repeat purchases, and increased visibility in AI-generated answers. With more than 660 million reviews collected and 35,000 merchants supported, Yotpo helps brands build lasting customer relationships as the way people discover and buy evolves. Learn more at