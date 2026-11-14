AI Readiness Assessment Framework Validated By Softjourn R&D

MENAFN - GetNews)"Softjourn AI readiness assessment"Softjourn's AI readiness assessment helps a company decide whether to build, fix, or defer an AI solution. Softjourn validated the framework on an internal R&D pilot before offering it to clients.

FREMONT, Calif. - November 14, 2026 - Softjourn's AI readiness assessment is an evidence-based review that helps a company decide whether to build, fix, or defer an AI solution before it invests further. A solutions architect, supported by AI workflows, reviews one AI solution and one key user flow across six readiness areas. Softjourn validated the framework on an internal research and development (R&D) pilot before offering it to clients.

Many companies now have an AI idea, a pilot, or an AI feature in production, and need a clear answer on whether it deserves more time and money. Softjourn built the assessment to end with a decision and a prioritized action plan based on evidence from inside the system.

The pilot was Redmine Candidate Search, a research project from Softjourn's R&D team. The team built a Slack assistant on top of Redmine, the open-source project management platform Softjourn uses internally, to test whether AI could work on top of the system's data and to build hands-on AI engineering experience. The assistant answers plain-language questions about which specialists match a new project.

How the assessment works:



Four steps: kickoff, evidence review, a written Decision Brief, and a readout session

The AI readiness assessment scores six readiness areas and explains each finding and its impact

Every report ends with a recommended direction (Build now, Fix first, or Defer) and a prioritized action plan Anything that could not be verified is clearly marked

AI workflows draft findings from documents, interviews, code, and logs, and the architect keeps only what the evidence supports. In the pilot, the architect rejected about 70% of the first AI-drafted findings after expert review. AI could often see how something worked but not why it was built that way. About 30% of the valid findings in the pilot came from interviews with the people who build and use the tool.

"Anyone can ask AI to generate an 'assessment framework,' and in a few hours you'll have 20 pages that look convincing. What took real time was applying the experience from our previous audits and making it work with agentic workflows," said Taras Romaniv, Solutions Architect at Softjourn.

For the pilot, the assessment produced a 10-step action plan in which most steps take from a few minutes to a day, starting with simple checks of how much time the assistant saves. It also identified the assistant's strengths, including read-only access, each user's own login, and a log of every request, along with improvements to make.

Softjourn is now offering the assessment to a small group of existing clients, starting with ticketing companies, and is adapting the same AI workflows for code audits and reviews of AI-generated applications. As a starting reference, an assessment takes one to three weeks of full-time work, depending on the solution's stage and the scope agreed at kickoff. The full case study on the AI readiness assessment covers the method and the lessons from the pilot.

"It was a win-win: we got a real case to show clients, and proof that the AI Readiness Assessment works," said Oleh Sorokopud, Head of Digital Marketing at Softjourn.

About Softjourn

Softjourn is a full-cycle software development company with 25+ years of experience, headquartered in Fremont, California, with development teams in Ukraine, Poland, and Brazil. Its R&D practice, running since 2008, works on AI-augmented software development and applied AI services, including the AI readiness assessment, for clients in event ticketing, fintech, expense management, and media and entertainment. Learn more at softjourn.