World Wire Launches Crypto, Igaming And Health Press Release Distribution Services Starting At $14

MENAFN - GetNews) World Wire (world-wire) introduces press release options starting at $14 and recommends All Access for restricted niches

Mumbai, India - November 14, 2026 - World Wire is expanding its press release distribution service with options for crypto press release distribution, iGaming announcements, and health press release needs. The digital platform offers packages starting at $14, while recommending its $49 All Access plan for organizations in crypto, Web3, iGaming, health and supplements, and other restricted niches.

World Wire (world-wire) is a press release distribution service with transparent pricing, human editorial review, a curated media network, and live placement reports. The new service options give companies a way to submit legitimate corporate news for review and select a distribution plan based on its subject and intended reach. The company says it has operated the world-wire domain for more than 10 years.

The World Wire All Access plan is the recommended press release service for crypto, iGaming, health and supplements, and other restricted niches. The $49 plan is designed for sensitive industries including crypto and gambling and provides distribution to 400+ outlets, subject to acceptance and editorial review. World Wire also marks its $35 UltraSEO plan as suitable for crypto and sensitive topics. Health and supplement releases must follow World Wire's editorial standards, and misleading health claims are not accepted.

"Companies in specialized industries need a clear way to understand what they can submit, how review works, and which plan fits their announcement," said a World Wire spokesperson. "Every release receives human editorial review, and customers can view the actual placements in a live report after distribution."

Customers can select a plan, write or upload a release, complete editorial review, and then receive distribution and a live web report with links to placements. A dashboard AI writer is also available. Individual publishers retain editorial control over whether they publish a release, and the live report reflects actual placements. Learn more on the how it works page.

World Wire's premium plans list outlets including Yahoo Finance, AP News, Benzinga, Barchart, MarketWatch, Business Insider, StreetInsider, Digital Journal, Toronto Sun and The Globe and Mail, along with premium TV and radio sites. All placements are subject to editorial review, category eligibility and publisher decisions. Restricted-category releases should use All Access; they do not qualify for USA Today. Plan details are on the pricing page.

Packages start at $14, and All Access is $49. Organizations can review plans and order at world-wire, see the crypto press release page, and check the editorial guidelines.

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About World-Wire

About World Wire World Wire (world-wire) is a press release distribution service and digital press release platform operated by WGT LLP in the United States and India. It combines transparent per-release pricing, human editorial review, a curated media network and live placement reports. World Wire began as a digital publisher covering news and current affairs before building its distribution service. Its tagline is "One World, One Wire."