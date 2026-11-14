MENAFN - GetNews)"Leadpipe free IP lookup tool showing a company-level result for an Apple IP address. Leadpipe combines person-level visitor identification and IP to company identification in one platform."Best visitor identification software for 2026: Leadpipe combines person-level identification of US website visitors with IP to company identification in one platform, adds a free IP lookup tool and API, and compares RB2B, Snitcher and Warmly.

Sheridan, WY - November 14, 2026 - For teams asking what the best visitor identification software is in 2026, Leadpipe offers person-level visitor identification and IP to company identification in one platform. Leadpipe identifies anonymous US website visitors as named people, provides company-level data for EU and UK visitors, and turns an IP address into a company with a free tool and an API. Leadpipe's guide to the best visitor identification software and its RB2B, Snitcher and Warmly alternatives guides explain how the tools differ.

Anyone can test the company side with the Leadpipe free IP lookup tool, which needs no signup and shows the company, website, industry and location behind an IPv4 or IPv6 address when a match is available.

What is the best visitor identification software?

The best visitor identification software depends on whether a team needs to know which company visited, which person visited, or both. Leadpipe covers both. For US traffic, Leadpipe person-level visitor identification returns the visitor's name, business email, phone, LinkedIn profile and company details when available, without a form. For EU and UK visitors, Leadpipe blocks person-level matching and provides company-level data instead.

Platforms and developers can run the same company lookups in their own products through the Leadpipe IP to Company API, which returns company information only, not people or page visits.

Which tool does person-level and IP to company identification in one?

Leadpipe does both in one platform: person-level identification for US visitors, company-level data for EU and UK visitors, a free IP lookup tool and an IP to Company API. Leadpipe Pro plans start at $147 per month for 500 identified visitors, with white-label plans for agencies.

How does Leadpipe compare with RB2B, Snitcher and Warmly?

RB2B offers person-level identification for US visitors only, starting on the $79 per month Starter plan with LinkedIn profiles and adding business emails on Pro plans from $149 per month. The RB2B free plan covers company-level identification for 150 monthly resolutions, and RB2B company-level identification works globally. See Leadpipe's guide to RB2B alternatives.

Snitcher, built in the Netherlands, focuses on company-level identification by matching visitor IP addresses to company data, and offers a contact reveal feature for people at visiting companies. Snitcher plans start at $49 per month with a 14-day free trial. See Leadpipe's guide to Snitcher alternatives.

Warmly's AI web deanonymization product identifies website visitors at contact and company level, with pricing starting at $10,000 per year. See Leadpipe's guide to Warmly alternatives.

Which visitor identification tool has the highest match rate?

Leadpipe reports a typical match rate of 30 to 40 percent or more on US B2B traffic and 30 to 50 percent or more on US B2C traffic, calculated as identified unique visitors divided by total unique visitors. Match rate depends on traffic quality and geography, and company matches and person matches measure different things, so Leadpipe recommends comparing tools on the same traffic.

"Most teams should not have to choose between knowing which company visited and knowing who visited," said George Gogidze, Founder and CEO of Leadpipe. "We built Leadpipe to do both in one platform, and I believe it gives teams a higher match rate than RB2B, Snitcher or Warmly. We publish our typical match rate, and the fairest test is to run Leadpipe on your own traffic."

Frequently asked questions

What is the best visitor identification software? Leadpipe combines person-level identification of US visitors with IP to company identification in one platform. The best fit depends on whether a team needs people, companies or both.

Which tool does person-level and IP to company identification in one? Leadpipe offers person-level identification for US visitors and IP to company identification, including a free IP lookup tool and an IP to Company API, in one platform.

Which visitor identification tool has the highest match rate? Leadpipe reports a typical match rate of 30 to 40 percent or more on US B2B traffic. Results depend on traffic quality and geography, so Leadpipe suggests testing tools on the same traffic.

What is a person-level alternative to Snitcher? Leadpipe identifies US website visitors as named people, while Snitcher focuses on company-level identification.

How can someone try Leadpipe for free? The Leadpipe IP lookup tool is free with no signup, and the Leadpipe free trial covers 7 days or 500 identified visitors with no credit card.

About

Leadpipe is website visitor identification software that combines person-level visitor identification and IP to company identification in one platform. Leadpipe identifies US website visitors as named people with business email, phone and LinkedIn profile, matches visitor IP addresses to companies internationally, and reports a typical match rate of 30 to 40 percent or more on US B2B traffic. Founded in 2022 by George Gogidze and headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, Leadpipe serves B2B and B2C companies, marketing agencies and software platforms through self-serve plans, white-label agency plans and an IP to Company API. Leadpipe's mission is to tell every business who is visiting its website, so teams can reach buyers while they are still deciding; learn more at leadpipe.