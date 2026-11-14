Trump To Meet Putin And Xi Jinping At Trilateral Summit In China

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US President Donald Trump is expected to hold a trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of next week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China.

The information was disclosed to journalists by senior officials in the US administration.

According to the officials, the first-ever trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, China and Russia will focus primarily on nuclear disarmament. The parties are also expected to discuss Iran.

However, Trump reportedly does not intend to raise Russia's war against Ukraine during the meeting.

US officials said they do not expect the talks to produce any concrete agreements, describing them instead as preliminary discussions on nuclear disarmament.

The White House has confirmed the planned meeting, which is expected to take place in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the November 18–19 APEC summit. US officials have described the talks as an initial step towards discussions on nuclear arms reductions rather than negotiations expected to produce an immediate agreement.