ASEAN Must Harness AI To Drive Regional Growth, Prosperity - Philippines President

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MANILA, Nov 14 (NNN-PNA) -- Philippines President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Saturday called on the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to maximise the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive inclusive growth and prosperity across the region, Philippine News Agency (PNA) reported.

In a video message delivered at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit (ABIS) 2026, Marcos urged governments and the business sector to work together in making AI accessible, affordable and beneficial to businesses, particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“For MSMEs, we are advancing an approach that brings AI adoption together with training and practical support. Our aim is to help entrepreneurs spend less time on repetitive tasks, make better use of their resources, and reach more customers.

“An entrepreneur should have the opportunity to use these tools with confidence, supported by the skills to understand them and the safeguards to protect the businesses and its customers,” he said.

Marcos emphasised the importance of capitalising on technological advancements, noting that AI“is changing the way that we produce, discover, communicate, and work.”

He said the Philippines, as this year's ASEAN chair, is advancing initiatives aimed at promoting the responsible use of AI to empower MSMEs and strengthen the health sector.

“In both areas, progress will require close cooperation among governments, businesses, researchers, and the people who will use these technologies every day. We must invest in our people as deliberately as we invest in technology. We must strengthen trust as we expand access. And we must ensure that innovation serves the public good,” he said.

For the health sector, Marcos highlighted the potential of AI to improve healthcare delivery, enhance the capabilities of medical professionals, optimise limited resources and make quality health services more accessible to communities.

“We are promoting regional cooperation in research and innovation to support the safe, ethical, and equitable development of AI applications for health. This can strengthen the work of our health professionals, improve the use of limited resources, and help bring better services within reach of more communities,” he said.

Marcos urged business leaders to pursue investments that develop local capabilities, expand market access for smaller enterprises, prepare workers for emerging opportunities, and strengthen regional economic resilience.

He encouraged ABIS participants to be“ambitious and specific” in identifying challenges and proposing solutions that deserve wider regional support.

“The Philippine government will continue to work with you. Your experience helps us understand where policy must improve, where cooperation must deepen, and where our shared efforts can make the greatest difference.

“Let us build the connections that turn ideas into enterprise, share the knowledge that enables our people to advance, and ensure that the prosperity that we create reaches communities across Asia,” he said.

ABIS brings together ASEAN and global leaders, ministers, policymakers, business executives, multilateral institutions, and thought leaders to discuss key economic opportunities and challenges facing the region.

The Philippines is hosting the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits from Nov 15 to 17 under its 2026 chairship theme,“Navigating our Future, Together.”

--NNN-PNA