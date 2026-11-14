US Presses UN to Hold Iran Accountable Over Shipping Attacks
(MENAFN) The US on Friday accused Iran of endangering international maritime security through attacks on commercial vessels and backing for armed groups, and called on the UN Security Council to hold Tehran responsible.
US envoy to the UN Jennifer Locetta delivered the charges at a Security Council session on worsening maritime security in the Gulf, including threats to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab and the Red Sea.
“We are here once again to discuss the aggressive behavior by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Locetta said.
She charged that Tehran had attacked neighboring countries, fired on commercial ships, armed militant groups and defied Security Council decisions. Locetta also accused Iran of “deliberately” undermining freedom of navigation.
“Iran ignores this Council. It ignores the overwhelming opinion of the international community,” she said.
The envoy further accused Yemen’s Houthi group of stepping up assaults on Saudi Arabia, including missile and drone strikes on commercial vessels, airports and energy infrastructure.
“The United States stands with our Gulf partners against Iranian efforts to undermine regional stability. We stand with Saudi Arabia against the Iranian-supported terrorist Houthis,” she told the Council.
Locetta urged council members, including those who “have shielded” Iran and the Houthis, to back regional peace and stability and safeguard commercial shipping.
US envoy to the UN Jennifer Locetta delivered the charges at a Security Council session on worsening maritime security in the Gulf, including threats to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab and the Red Sea.
“We are here once again to discuss the aggressive behavior by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Locetta said.
She charged that Tehran had attacked neighboring countries, fired on commercial ships, armed militant groups and defied Security Council decisions. Locetta also accused Iran of “deliberately” undermining freedom of navigation.
“Iran ignores this Council. It ignores the overwhelming opinion of the international community,” she said.
The envoy further accused Yemen’s Houthi group of stepping up assaults on Saudi Arabia, including missile and drone strikes on commercial vessels, airports and energy infrastructure.
“The United States stands with our Gulf partners against Iranian efforts to undermine regional stability. We stand with Saudi Arabia against the Iranian-supported terrorist Houthis,” she told the Council.
Locetta urged council members, including those who “have shielded” Iran and the Houthis, to back regional peace and stability and safeguard commercial shipping.
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