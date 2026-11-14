Gold Records Sharpest Weekly Decline Since March As Dollar Strength And Rate Expectations Pressure Bullion

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Gold recorded its steepest weekly decline since March as a stronger US dollar and rising bond yields reduced demand for the precious metal. The decline came during a period of renewed concern about inflation and the possibility that the Federal Reserve may need to maintain restrictive monetary conditions for longer than previously expected.

Spot gold fell to approximately $3,878.40 per ounce on Friday, its lowest settlement level since October 2025. The metal lost around 2.8% during the session, extending its decline for a third consecutive trading day. Silver also weakened, falling approximately 3.7%.

Dollar Strength Creates Pressure on Gold

Gold is internationally priced in US dollars, meaning that changes in the currency's value can influence demand from buyers using other currencies. When the dollar strengthens, gold can become more expensive for international purchasers, potentially reducing demand.

The dollar has benefited from expectations that US interest rates could rise further. Investors have been reassessing monetary policy following inflation concerns and comments from Federal Reserve officials.

A stronger dollar can also attract capital towards US financial assets, particularly when investors expect higher returns from interest-bearing instruments.

Bond Yields Increase the Opportunity Cost of Holding Gold

Gold does not pay interest or generate regular income. As a result, higher bond yields can make government securities and other interest-bearing investments more attractive relative to bullion.

US Treasury yields moved higher during the latest trading period, contributing to pressure on precious metals. The increase in yields reflected changing expectations about the Federal Reserve's policy direction and the possibility of additional tightening.

The relationship between gold and interest rates is not always straightforward, but changes in real yields and currency expectations are closely watched by investors assessing the metal's attractiveness.

Inflation Concerns Complicate the Precious Metals Outlook

Higher inflation can sometimes support gold because investors may view the metal as a store of value. However, inflation can also encourage central banks to maintain higher interest rates, which may create pressure on bullion.

This competing relationship has been important during the latest decline. Investors have been considering both the potential impact of rising prices and the likelihood of a tighter monetary policy response.

Silver's decline also highlights weakness across the broader precious metals market. Unlike gold, silver has significant industrial uses, meaning its performance can also be influenced by manufacturing demand and expectations for economic activity.

Investors Assess the Next Direction for Bullion

The recent selloff has made currency movements, Treasury yields and Federal Reserve communication particularly important for gold markets. Investors will also monitor geopolitical developments, which can influence demand for defensive assets.

The weekly decline does not necessarily indicate a lasting change in gold's longer-term investment appeal. However, it demonstrates how quickly monetary policy expectations can influence precious metals when the dollar and bond yields move higher.