Iran Warns of ‘Decisive Response’ to Any New US Attack
(MENAFN) Iran on Friday branded the US campaign against it an unlawful war of aggression and cautioned that any fresh American or Israeli strike would trigger an “immediate and decisive response.”
Gholamhossein Darzi, Iran’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, delivered the warning at a UN Security Council session on the Middle East. He accused Western states of twisting the facts and overlooking the underlying causes of regional tension.
Darzi said Tehran joined the meeting to set out how the crisis began, and he charged that certain council members, Western delegations in particular, were casting “aggressors” as victims.
“We regret the positions taken by some Council members, particularly its Western members. Their statements reflect a familiar pattern of double standards and blatant hypocrisy,” he told the council.
Answering comments from the American envoy, Darzi said Washington had no legal, political or moral standing to lecture or accuse Iran.
“The United States is the aggressor, not the victim,” he said.
He argued that Washington had launched an unwarranted war against Iran, in breach of the UN Charter and core principles of international law.
Darzi further charged the US with violating Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, bombing civilian infrastructure, threatening the Iranian people with annihilation and enforcing a military and maritime blockade.
The Iranian diplomat maintained that no Security Council resolution could strip a UN member state of its inherent right to defend itself against armed attack.
“Let me reiterate: No Security Council resolution can deprive a member state of its inherent right of self-defense in the face of armed attack,” he said.
Darzi also dismissed claims that Tehran was unwilling to pursue diplomacy, insisting the door had not been shut.
“Iran has never closed the door to diplomacy,” he told the council.
He nonetheless warned that any renewed military action by the US or Israel would bring an immediate reaction from Tehran.
“Let us be clear: any renewed war of aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime will be met with an immediate and decisive response, without hesitation, directed against the source of aggression wherever it may be,” he said.
Gholamhossein Darzi, Iran’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, delivered the warning at a UN Security Council session on the Middle East. He accused Western states of twisting the facts and overlooking the underlying causes of regional tension.
Darzi said Tehran joined the meeting to set out how the crisis began, and he charged that certain council members, Western delegations in particular, were casting “aggressors” as victims.
“We regret the positions taken by some Council members, particularly its Western members. Their statements reflect a familiar pattern of double standards and blatant hypocrisy,” he told the council.
Answering comments from the American envoy, Darzi said Washington had no legal, political or moral standing to lecture or accuse Iran.
“The United States is the aggressor, not the victim,” he said.
He argued that Washington had launched an unwarranted war against Iran, in breach of the UN Charter and core principles of international law.
Darzi further charged the US with violating Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, bombing civilian infrastructure, threatening the Iranian people with annihilation and enforcing a military and maritime blockade.
The Iranian diplomat maintained that no Security Council resolution could strip a UN member state of its inherent right to defend itself against armed attack.
“Let me reiterate: No Security Council resolution can deprive a member state of its inherent right of self-defense in the face of armed attack,” he said.
Darzi also dismissed claims that Tehran was unwilling to pursue diplomacy, insisting the door had not been shut.
“Iran has never closed the door to diplomacy,” he told the council.
He nonetheless warned that any renewed military action by the US or Israel would bring an immediate reaction from Tehran.
“Let us be clear: any renewed war of aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime will be met with an immediate and decisive response, without hesitation, directed against the source of aggression wherever it may be,” he said.
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