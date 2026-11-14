Did Keerthy Suresh Outshine Radhika Apte In Akka? Here's What 'Impressed' Fans Are Saying

Keerthy Suresh is winning the hearts of everyone with her incredible role of Bhavani. Her strong walk, beautiful expressions and overall excellent screen presence has everyone raving about her. She is the best part of the show!

National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is winning hearts with her latest performance in Akka. Playing Bhavani, the actress has brought a whole new side of herself to the screen, with her commanding screen presence, powerful body language and ability to balance authority with vulnerability. While the show features Radhika Apte in an important role, it is Keerthy's portrayal of Bhavani that has particularly caught the audience's attention, with several viewers taking to social media to praise her performance.

From her confident walk and expressions to the way she commands attention in every scene, fans believe Keerthy has truly made Bhavani her own. Many have also highlighted how effortlessly she carries the character, with her smallest gestures making a lasting impression. Social media is filled with appreciation for the actress, with one netizen writing, "Brooo Keerthy has killed it in akkaa!! Just completed watching it and it's maddd! Radhikka whooo"

Another commented, "It is #KeerthySuresh takeover! What a brilliant show and she has stolen the show baby" One viewer called her performance a powerhouse act, saying,“What a powerhouse performance by Keerthy absolutely loved #akka!!”

Her screen presence and the aura she brings to Bhavani have also become talking points. One fan wrote, "#Keerthy has raised the bar so so high up with #akka man! Loved her aura! I think I might pick up Bhavani's personality for this year" Another added, "Guys I just watched this show called Akka and there's only one damn reason to watch it iss KEERTHY SURESH! Aise hi she's not a national award winner"

Fans have particularly been talking about Bhavani's walk and the authority with which Keerthy portrays her. One netizen remarked, "Bhavani and her walk omg!! Radhika could have never‍♀️‍♀️" Another wrote, "Keerthy suresh really said it's her show with #Akka... The confidence, the command and those expressions! Can't take my eyes off her mann"

While appreciating both performances, one viewer was quick to point out Keerthy's impact, saying, "Not taking anything away from Radhika, but Keerthy has truly stolen the show in #Akka..what an absolute powerhouse!!!" Another review read, "Akka Review: #KeerthySuresh has carried the show on her shoulders! Every time Bhavani comes on screen, you just cannot look anywhere else"

The appreciation continued, with one fan sharing, "Completed watching akka and I am in awe of keerthy! Nobody could have brought that command to the screen like her" Adding to the conversation, another viewer said, "That Bhavani walk needs to be studied! #Keerthy has made even the smallest gestures look so powerful. Radhika ke saath scenes mein bhi her screen presence really stands out in akka!"

With viewers repeatedly highlighting her screen presence, character portrayal and commanding performance, Keerthy Suresh has clearly given audiences plenty to talk about with Akka. Bhavani has found her audience, and fans are loving every bit of Keerthy's transformation into the character.

#Keerthy has raised the bar so so high up with #akka man! Loved her aura! I think I might pick up Bhavani's personality for this year

- Monkey D Luffy (@Akhillvw) November 12, 2026

Brooo Keerthy has killed it in akkaa!! Just completed watching it and it's maddd! Radhikka whooo

- Mr. Bakshi (@bakshi_mr1) November 12, 2026

What a powerhouse performance by Keerthy absolutely loved #akka!!

- Diljit Singh (@diljitji_) November 12, 2026

Guys I just watched this show called Akka and there's only one damn reason to watch it iss KEERTHY SURESH! Aise hi she's not a national award winner

- Jai NTR (@ntr_fan__) November 12, 2026

Bhavani and her walk omg!! Radhika could have never‍♀️‍♀️

- Kichaaa fan (@Akhil2677) November 12, 2026

Keerthy suresh really said it's her show with #Akka... The confidence, the command and those expressions! Can't take my eyes off her mann

- Shadab Khan (@shadab_kha67) November 12, 2026

That Bhavani walk needs to be studied! #Keerthy has made even the smallest gestures look so powerful. Radhika ke saath scenes mein bhi her screen presence really stands out in akka!

- Aarav Malhotra (@AaravMalhotra09) November 13, 2026

Completed watching akka and I am in awe of keerthy! Nobody could have brought that command to the screen like her

- Aryan Sethi (@AryanSethi01) November 13, 2026