Trump Holds Off Iran War Restart, US Official Says
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has no appetite for reigniting the war with Iran “for now,” even as Washington keeps up its economic and military squeeze on Tehran, a major US newspaper reported Friday.
The paper, citing a US official, said Trump has sat through multiple daily intelligence briefings since the midterm elections. “It’s become pretty clear that Trump does not want to go back to war for now,” the official said.
According to the report, the administration has settled on a middle course of no new war, no negotiations and no lasting peace as the conflict enters its eighth month.
Trump announced on Truth Social that he was finished pursuing a deal with Iran and had told Vice President JD Vance to turn his attention to other matters.
“We’re just keeping it the status quo,” Trump told reporters Monday after hosting Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the White House.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed back on claims that the standoff amounts to a stalemate. “The pressure and the devastation that our economic campaign is having on the Iranian regime is working so well that the president really doesn’t have any need to conduct major combat operations,” Rubio said on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Paris.
Rubio also characterized Iran’s demands as “absurd.”
The war began on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel attacked Iran. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies.
A memorandum of understanding signed in June, meant to open the way to a final peace agreement, later fell apart amid disputes that included navigation through the strait.
The paper, citing a US official, said Trump has sat through multiple daily intelligence briefings since the midterm elections. “It’s become pretty clear that Trump does not want to go back to war for now,” the official said.
According to the report, the administration has settled on a middle course of no new war, no negotiations and no lasting peace as the conflict enters its eighth month.
Trump announced on Truth Social that he was finished pursuing a deal with Iran and had told Vice President JD Vance to turn his attention to other matters.
“We’re just keeping it the status quo,” Trump told reporters Monday after hosting Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at the White House.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio pushed back on claims that the standoff amounts to a stalemate. “The pressure and the devastation that our economic campaign is having on the Iranian regime is working so well that the president really doesn’t have any need to conduct major combat operations,” Rubio said on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Paris.
Rubio also characterized Iran’s demands as “absurd.”
The war began on Feb. 28, when the US and Israel attacked Iran. Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively shut the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies.
A memorandum of understanding signed in June, meant to open the way to a final peace agreement, later fell apart amid disputes that included navigation through the strait.
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