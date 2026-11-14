US Flights Grounded as Microsoft Denies Outage Link
(MENAFN) Microsoft moved quickly on Friday to distance itself from a nationwide flight stoppage in the United States, saying it had “no indication” that the shutdown was tied to its services.
“We have no indication that the FAA’s nationwide ground stop is related to any Microsoft services,” the company said on US social media platform X.
The denial followed a decision by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to halt flights across the country after a telecommunications outage hit Air Route Traffic Control Centers.
Microsoft was separately contending with a global outage that disrupted its email and other online services. The company blamed that failure on several servers that dropped offline without warning, which put added pressure on the systems still running.
The FAA described the ground stop as a precaution and said every flight had been accounted for. Officials said international flights would be handled case by case.
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said FAA technicians were working on the “communication issue” and promised further updates as information became available.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters he saw no reason to believe the ground stop was connected to the Microsoft outage.
“We have no indication that the FAA’s nationwide ground stop is related to any Microsoft services,” the company said on US social media platform X.
The denial followed a decision by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to halt flights across the country after a telecommunications outage hit Air Route Traffic Control Centers.
Microsoft was separately contending with a global outage that disrupted its email and other online services. The company blamed that failure on several servers that dropped offline without warning, which put added pressure on the systems still running.
The FAA described the ground stop as a precaution and said every flight had been accounted for. Officials said international flights would be handled case by case.
US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said FAA technicians were working on the “communication issue” and promised further updates as information became available.
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters he saw no reason to believe the ground stop was connected to the Microsoft outage.
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