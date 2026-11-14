ASEAN Leaders Gather In Philippines For Regional Summit
(MENAFN) The Philippines will host the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and related meetings from Nov. 15 to 17, bringing together leaders from the bloc alongside international partners and representatives from across the region.
The program will open Sunday with a ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, followed by plenary discussions and retreat sessions, according to a government statement.
Over three days, leaders from the 11-member organization will convene in the Philippine capital and hold separate discussions with representatives from the US, China, South Korea, Japan, India and Australia.
Key issues expected to feature prominently include the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, energy security, access to critical minerals and competition among major powers across the broader Asia-Pacific region.
Alongside their meetings with international partners, ASEAN leaders are also scheduled to engage with members of the bloc's parliamentary community, business representatives and youth delegates.
To help manage traffic and strengthen security arrangements during the gathering, the Philippine government has designated Nov. 16 to 18 as special non-working days across Metro Manila.
The program will open Sunday with a ceremony at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila, followed by plenary discussions and retreat sessions, according to a government statement.
Over three days, leaders from the 11-member organization will convene in the Philippine capital and hold separate discussions with representatives from the US, China, South Korea, Japan, India and Australia.
Key issues expected to feature prominently include the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, energy security, access to critical minerals and competition among major powers across the broader Asia-Pacific region.
Alongside their meetings with international partners, ASEAN leaders are also scheduled to engage with members of the bloc's parliamentary community, business representatives and youth delegates.
To help manage traffic and strengthen security arrangements during the gathering, the Philippine government has designated Nov. 16 to 18 as special non-working days across Metro Manila.
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