Drone Alert Sends Sirens Wailing at Two UK Air Bases
(MENAFN) Air raid-style sirens rang out at two air bases in eastern England on Friday evening after suspected drone activity, local media reported.
A British tabloid newspaper reported that residents near Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath in Suffolk and RAF Feltwell in neighboring Norfolk heard the alarms at about 5.30 pm local time (0430GMT). Some likened the sound to wartime warnings.
Locals said a loudspeaker announcement delivered in an American accent told people to stay indoors and take shelter.
Video footage published by the tabloid showed sirens sounding over darkened residential gardens.
The report said the US Air Force confirmed the Lakenheath alarm was tied to “suspected unauthorized drones,” and that no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected.
Separately, a spokesperson for US European Command said the suspected drone incursion caused no damage, according to a news website.
“We continue to work closely with our host nation counterparts to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, US and host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families,” the spokesperson said in a statement cited by the news website.
The incident came days after at least 12 aircraft were evacuated from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk over a security threat linked to Iran, according to the report.
A British tabloid newspaper reported that residents near Royal Air Force (RAF) Lakenheath in Suffolk and RAF Feltwell in neighboring Norfolk heard the alarms at about 5.30 pm local time (0430GMT). Some likened the sound to wartime warnings.
Locals said a loudspeaker announcement delivered in an American accent told people to stay indoors and take shelter.
Video footage published by the tabloid showed sirens sounding over darkened residential gardens.
The report said the US Air Force confirmed the Lakenheath alarm was tied to “suspected unauthorized drones,” and that no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected.
Separately, a spokesperson for US European Command said the suspected drone incursion caused no damage, according to a news website.
“We continue to work closely with our host nation counterparts to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, US and host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families,” the spokesperson said in a statement cited by the news website.
The incident came days after at least 12 aircraft were evacuated from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk over a security threat linked to Iran, according to the report.
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