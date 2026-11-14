Bitcoin Etfs Lose $2.35B In Two Weeks As Blackrock Drops For 11 Sessions

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued to lose investor capital, logging net outflows of $2.35 billion across two straight weeks. Redemptions were concentrated in the final trading days of the period, with more than $1 billion pulled from the funds each week and Friday alone seeing $185.4 million in net withdrawals.

According to Farside Investors data, spot Bitcoin ETFs fell by $1.07 billion between Nov. 9 and Nov. 13, after the previous week delivered $1.28 billion in outflows-at the time the largest weekly redemptions since late June. Friday's figures were still meaningful: $185.4 million in net outflows, down from $284.1 million on Thursday and $299.8 million on Wednesday.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $2.35 billion in total net outflows over two consecutive weeks, driven by weekly redemptions of more than $1 billion. Farside Investors data shows $1.07 billion in outflows from Nov. 9–Nov. 13, following $1.28 billion in the prior week. Friday's net outflows were $185.4 million, following higher withdrawal totals on Thursday ($284.1 million) and Wednesday ($299.8 million). IBIT accounted for $143.5 million of Friday's withdrawals, while Fidelity's FBTC contributed $41.9 million. Redemptions extended for seven consecutive trading sessions, with about $1.71 billion redeemed since Nov. 5, coinciding with broader market weakness as Bitcoin fell below $70,000.

Key takeawaysWeekly redemptions keep building momentum

The withdrawal pace remained persistent rather than sporadic. Friday marked the seventh consecutive trading session of net outflows, with total redemptions of roughly $1.71 billion since Nov. 5, based on the same Farside Investors tracking. While daily withdrawal totals eased from the preceding two days, the overall direction stayed firmly negative.

The timing also matters for investors watching ETF flows as a real-time signal of positioning. The sustained outflows coincided with broader market weakness, including Bitcoin falling below $70,000 on the same day. For traders, that linkage can be important: persistent redemptions during periods of downside price action often suggest investors are reducing exposure rather than merely rotating between funds.

IBIT's streak widens as iShares remains the largest source of outflows

BlackRock 's iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT ) was the dominant contributor to Friday's withdrawals, with $143.5 million in net outflows. The latest losses extended IBIT's losing streak to 11 consecutive trading sessions since Oct. 30, underscoring how prolonged the pullback has been for the largest U.S.-listed spot Bitcoin ETF by assets.

Over that 11-session stretch, IBIT's total net outflows reached about $2.35 billion. The figure extends withdrawals after the fund's outflow streak pushed beyond the $2 billion threshold on Wednesday, according to earlier reporting that noted IBIT had crossed $2 billion.

More broadly, IBIT's performance illustrates the concentration risk inherent in the ETF complex during periods of stress. Over the latest week, IBIT shed $908.4 million, following approximately $1.21 billion in withdrawals the week before. In November so far, IBIT recorded $2.12 billion in outflows, representing roughly 90% of the broader Bitcoin ETF market's net withdrawals during the month-an imbalance that suggests a significant share of investor sentiment is channeling through the largest product.

What these flow numbers imply for the next trading days

While weekly ETF flow totals can be influenced by a range of factors-risk management decisions, macro positioning, or changes in investor sentiment-the persistence across multiple sessions typically matters more than a single day's outflow figure. With about $1.71 billion redeemed since Nov. 5 and a seven-session run of net withdrawals, the data point to ongoing de-risking rather than a short-lived adjustment.

Investors are likely to watch whether the ETF market can stabilize if Bitcoin remains under pressure-or whether outflows continue to accumulate even as daily withdrawal totals begin to moderate. For now, the key uncertainty is timing: it remains unclear whether this represents a temporary consolidation in ETF demand or the start of a longer redemption cycle similar to periods that have followed major moves in spot prices.

Going forward, the most practical signal for readers is the pace and consistency of daily ETF flows-particularly whether IBIT's extended redemptions persist or start to reverse as market conditions evolve around Bitcoin's move below $70,000.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.