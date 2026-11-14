OKX Europe Raises Fast Redemption Limits For VIP Liquid Staking Users
The exchange listed daily limits of 5 BETH and 240 OKSOL for regular users. VIP 1 users can redeem up to 10 BETH and 500 OKSOL, while VIP 2 limits are 20 BETH and 800 OKSOL. The limits for VIP 3 and higher are 30 BETH and 1,000 OKSOL.
OKX Europe tracks the two limits separately and resets them daily. The main account and its subaccounts share the applicable limit. The platform displays the available fast redemption amount and the estimated processing time before the user proceeds.
Source: OKX Europe's official announcement.Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.
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