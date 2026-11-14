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OKX Europe Raises Fast Redemption Limits For VIP Liquid Staking Users


Date: 2026-11-14 03:12:41

(MENAFN- Crypto Breaking) OKX Europe announced on November 13 that it is increasing daily fast redemption limits for VIP holders of BETH and OKSOL, its liquid staking tokens for ether and solana. The amount available at the time of redemption depends on liquidity and how much of the daily limit the user has already used.

The exchange listed daily limits of 5 BETH and 240 OKSOL for regular users. VIP 1 users can redeem up to 10 BETH and 500 OKSOL, while VIP 2 limits are 20 BETH and 800 OKSOL. The limits for VIP 3 and higher are 30 BETH and 1,000 OKSOL.

OKX Europe tracks the two limits separately and resets them daily. The main account and its subaccounts share the applicable limit. The platform displays the available fast redemption amount and the estimated processing time before the user proceeds.

Source: OKX Europe's official announcement.

Risk & affiliate notice: Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.

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