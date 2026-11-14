Canada Says Its Air Traffic Systems Unaffected by US Halt
(MENAFN) Canadian air traffic systems are running normally despite a nationwide ground stop across the United States, Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon said Friday, adding that Ottawa has offered help to American aviation authorities.
MacKinnon said the Canadian government is aware of the shutdown and tracking developments closely.
“We are aware of a nationwide ground stop in the United States currently affecting multiple airports,” he wrote on US social media platform X.
The minister said officials were in touch with NAV CANADA, the country’s civil air navigation service provider.
“While Canadian systems are operating normally, travel to the United States may be disrupted as a result of the ground stops,” MacKinnon said.
NAV CANADA has put traffic management measures in place at Canadian airports to keep passenger volumes moving safely, he added.
MacKinnon also said Canada has extended “full assistance” to the US Federal Aviation Administration as it works through the disruption. That support includes accommodating US-bound aircraft where needed, he said.
“We remain ready to provide support to our American colleagues as the situation evolves,” he added.
“I want to reassure Canadians that our air traffic management systems continue to function normally,” the minister said.
MacKinnon said the Canadian government is aware of the shutdown and tracking developments closely.
“We are aware of a nationwide ground stop in the United States currently affecting multiple airports,” he wrote on US social media platform X.
The minister said officials were in touch with NAV CANADA, the country’s civil air navigation service provider.
“While Canadian systems are operating normally, travel to the United States may be disrupted as a result of the ground stops,” MacKinnon said.
NAV CANADA has put traffic management measures in place at Canadian airports to keep passenger volumes moving safely, he added.
MacKinnon also said Canada has extended “full assistance” to the US Federal Aviation Administration as it works through the disruption. That support includes accommodating US-bound aircraft where needed, he said.
“We remain ready to provide support to our American colleagues as the situation evolves,” he added.
“I want to reassure Canadians that our air traffic management systems continue to function normally,” the minister said.
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