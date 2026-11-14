Second Veto: Poland Blocks EU Law to Remove Illegal Content
(MENAFN) Polish President Karol Nawrocki on Friday blocked, for the second time, legislation that would put key provisions of the European Union’s Digital Services Act into force, handing another defeat to Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government.
The bill would have empowered regulators to demand the removal or blocking of illegal online material, among them criminal threats and incitement to violence.
Nawrocki, who is aligned with the nationalist opposition Law and Justice party, contended that the measures would hand state officials too much power over freedom of expression.
“It is not the role of an official to rule on whether a given piece of content constitutes a crime or not. That is solely the role of independent courts,” Nawrocki said in a video statement.
The president also charged that the government was using recent knife attacks at Polish schools as a pretext for tighter limits on online speech.
Tusk dismissed the objections, saying that shielding children from online criminals should rise above partisan divides.
“Protecting children from online criminals. It is hard to imagine a more important issue that should unite people across political divides. And yet he vetoed it,” Tusk wrote on US social media platform X.
What happens next
Under Article 122 of Poland’s Constitution, lawmakers can overturn a presidential veto only with a three-fifths majority in the 460-seat Sejm, provided at least half of members are present. If all 460 deputies take part, 276 votes would be needed.
Tusk’s governing coalition falls short of that threshold and would need backing from opposition lawmakers to succeed.
The government could instead draft a revised bill that addresses Nawrocki’s objections and send it back to parliament.
Nawrocki first vetoed the original legislation in January.
The bill would have empowered regulators to demand the removal or blocking of illegal online material, among them criminal threats and incitement to violence.
Nawrocki, who is aligned with the nationalist opposition Law and Justice party, contended that the measures would hand state officials too much power over freedom of expression.
“It is not the role of an official to rule on whether a given piece of content constitutes a crime or not. That is solely the role of independent courts,” Nawrocki said in a video statement.
The president also charged that the government was using recent knife attacks at Polish schools as a pretext for tighter limits on online speech.
Tusk dismissed the objections, saying that shielding children from online criminals should rise above partisan divides.
“Protecting children from online criminals. It is hard to imagine a more important issue that should unite people across political divides. And yet he vetoed it,” Tusk wrote on US social media platform X.
What happens next
Under Article 122 of Poland’s Constitution, lawmakers can overturn a presidential veto only with a three-fifths majority in the 460-seat Sejm, provided at least half of members are present. If all 460 deputies take part, 276 votes would be needed.
Tusk’s governing coalition falls short of that threshold and would need backing from opposition lawmakers to succeed.
The government could instead draft a revised bill that addresses Nawrocki’s objections and send it back to parliament.
Nawrocki first vetoed the original legislation in January.
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