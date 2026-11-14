Japan's Akita Prefecture Draws Tourists With Pitch For Lesser-Known Charms

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

AKITA (Japan), Nov 14 (NNN-Kyodo) -- Akita Prefecture in northeastern Japan is seeking to draw visitors by showcasing its lesser-known charms, from local cuisine and sake tasting to immersive experiences, Kyodo News reported.

Sitting on the Sea of Japan coast, Akita Prefecture is using a tourism pitch to challenge its image as a faraway destination and introduce travellers to activities such as walking with an Akita dog, a breed designated as a natural monument in 1931, through snowy landscapes.

The first phase of the tourism campaign, running from May through July, focused on Akita being a destination within easy reach of major cities.

Flights take about an hour from Tokyo and 90 minutes from Osaka in western Japan.

The campaign was also boosted by coupons offering up to 12,000 yen (US$75) for accommodation.

In June, overnight stays in Akita rose 34.4 per cent from a year earlier, marking the fastest growth among Japan's 47 prefectures, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.

Travellers snapped up nearly all the coupons within a month, prompting the prefecture to issue more to meet demand.

The second phase of the campaign for winter was launched in October, this time focusing on local cuisine, sake and Akita dogs, among other attractions. It also offers discount coupons.

Travellers are encouraged to sample a variety of sake made from locally grown rice and enjoy kiritanpo hot pot, a local specialty featuring grilled rice, chicken and vegetables.

Most of the coupons had already been distributed as of early November, but more are due to be released through travel booking website Jalan from Nov 24, according to a prefectural official.

The campaign is scheduled to run through the end of February but may end earlier if its budget runs out, the official said.

In a survey of about 3,700 travellers released by the prefecture in August, around 20 per cent said the campaign had persuaded them to choose Akita over another prefecture, while more than 95 per cent wanted to visit again.

“Winter is the off-season, but we're aiming for our best results yet. Akita has so much potential as a winter destination,” Gov. Kenta Suzuki said at a press conference.

--NNN-KYODO