US Continues Training Ukrainian Pilots To Operate F-16 Fighter Jets

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The United States continues to train Ukrainian military personnel to operate F-16 fighter jets supplied to Kyiv by Western countries.

The information was disclosed in a report prepared by inspectors general from the Pentagon and the US Department of State.

The report, covering the period from July 1 to September 30, 2026, states that the training is being conducted in line with commitments agreed under the Air Capability Coalition, jointly led by the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands.

It is worth recalling that in May 2025, the US Department of State approved a contract worth approximately $311 million to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots and provide maintenance support for the aircraft.