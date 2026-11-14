Jordan Marks 91St Birth Anniversary Of Late King Hussein

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 14 (Petra) – Jordan on Saturday marks the 91st birth anniversary of His Majesty the late King Hussein bin Talal, the architect of modern Jordan.

Born in Amman on Nov. 14, 1935, to His Majesty King Talal and Her Majesty Queen Zein Al-Sharaf, the late King Hussein was a 40th-generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and was raised under the guidance of his grandfather, King Abdullah I, the founder of the Kingdom.

Proclaimed King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Aug. 11, 1952, King Hussein formally assumed his constitutional powers on May 2, 1953.

Early in his reign, he enacted landmark sovereign decisions, including the Arabization of the Jordan Arab Army command on March 1, 1956, and the termination of the Anglo-Jordanian Treaty in March 1957.

Throughout his 46-year reign, the late monarch championed the Palestinian cause across periods of regional conflict and peace diplomacy, while forging an extensive global network of diplomatic alliances anchored in mutual respect and shared interests.

On Jan. 26, 1999, King Hussein designated His Majesty King Abdullah II-then Prince Abdullah-as Crown Prince. Jordan bid farewell to the late King upon his passing on Feb. 7, 1999.

Since assuming his constitutional powers, His Majesty King Abdullah II has continued the Kingdom's path of state-building, navigating complex regional and international developments with political acumen and steadiness.

//Petra// AA