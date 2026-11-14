MENAFN - GetNews)"Empty red seats in a wooden concert hall before the doors open."A concert presale is the first real reading of demand for a show, and promoters should plan their ads around it rather than treat it as early revenue, says Stockholm studio Adsome. The studio advises sending paid ads to the presale sign-up page first and using the sign-up list for every ad that follows.

Stockholm, Sweden - November 14, 2026 - A concert presale is the first real reading of demand for a show, and promoters get the most from it when they plan their advertising around that reading instead of treating the presale as early revenue. That is the advice from Adsome, a film and advertising studio in Stockholm that runs ticket advertising for touring concerts.

A presale is a short ticket window, usually a day or a few days, when selected fans can buy before the public onsale. Access comes through a code from the artist's list, the venue, the ticket platform or a sponsor. Many tours for next year are announced in January, so those presale plans are being set now.

The fans most likely to buy already follow the artist, and they buy as soon as they can. How fast they buy tells the promoter, months before the show, whether the venue, the price and the ad budget for that date are right.

Adsome suggests five steps for promoters planning a presale.

1. Put up a presale sign-up page at the announcement, with one email field and a clear line on when the presale opens.

2. Send paid social ads to the sign-up page, not the ticket page, and add the Meta pixel or the Conversions API to it, so the list can be reached again later.

3. Hold back a clear share of the house for the public onsale, sized to how strong the artist's own list is in that city.

4. Read two numbers when the window closes, the share of the presale allocation sold and the pace on the first day. A presale that sells out in hours suggests the venue could have been larger. One that sells slowly says the ad plan needs to start earlier and carry more weight.

5. Use the sign-up list as the core audience for the onsale and last-call ads, and show presale ads only to people who already hold a code.

The film used in those ads matters as much as the targeting. In concert ticket campaigns managed by Adsome over the twelve months to 18 October 2026, the best ad in an account reached two to four times the link click-through rate of the median ad in the same account. The figures are Meta-reported, not audited. Adsome uses the presale weeks to find the cut that works before the bigger onsale budget goes live.

Adsome has published a short explainer on the topic, "Concert presale, how it works and what it tells a promoter ".

"Honestly, most promoters look at the presale as the first money in, and I think that misses the point," said Carl Ström, founder of Adsome. "It is the first number on a tour that is not a guess. If the artist's own fans are slow in one city, the public onsale probably won't fix that, but you still have months to change the plan. And the sign-up list is who you talk to for the rest of the campaign."

Adsome makes the films and runs the ticket ads for concert tours, city by city. More about the service is on Adsome's tour marketing page.

About Adsome

Adsome is a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, Sweden. The studio produces commercials, documentary content and video for social media, and runs the paid advertising that puts that work in front of the right audience. Its services include performance-based Meta advertising for e-commerce brands, ticket marketing for concert tours and events, and content built for search engines and AI search.