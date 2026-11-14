One Of America's Largest Bus Networks, Now In One Search

MENAFN - GetNews) Partybus lets groups compare party buses, charter buses, minibuses, and sprinter vans in over 1,000 U.S. cities in under 30 seconds, with no account needed

WEST PALM BEACH, FL - November 14, 2026 - Renting a bus for a group has long meant the same routine: search for local companies, call each one during business hours, describe the trip over and over, and wait on callbacks. Partybus is replacing that routine with one search. The bus rental comparison website brings one of the largest networks of independent bus companies in the United States together in one place, so groups in over 1,000 cities can see buses, pictures, and prices for their trip in under 30 seconds.

No account is needed, and there is no obligation to book.

One Quick Form Instead of Five Phone Calls

Travelers enter a pickup location, a travel date, and a headcount. A results page then shows available vehicles with interior photos, package options, and online pricing side by side. A copy of the quote also arrives by text and email, so it is easy to share with the rest of the group.

Most people who need a bus have never rented one before, and they shouldn't need a week of phone calls to figure it out. With Partybus, they share their trip details once, then see what's available and what it costs.

A Premier Network of Bus Companies, Competing for Your Trip

The strength of Partybus is its network. The website brings together top independent party bus, charter bus, minibus, and limousine companies from coast to coast, giving groups access to thousands of vehicles through one of America's largest booking platforms.

A single fleet can only offer so much. One company may only have minibuses. Another may have one party bus, and it may already be booked on a Saturday in prom season. With one of the largest networks of bus companies in the country behind every search, Partybus gives groups more buses, more packages, and more availability, even on the busiest dates of the year.

The network is what sets Partybus apart. Bus companies across the country compete for each trip, which means more options, better availability, and prices groups can actually compare.

Every Vehicle Type, From Sprinter Vans to 56-Passenger Charter Buses

One search on Partybus can include:



Sprinter vans for up to 14 passengers, a fit for airport transfers and small executive groups

Sprinter limos for 12 to 14 passengers, with a built-in bar and LED ceiling

Minibuses for 15 to 35 passengers, sized for wedding guests, shuttles, and trips on tight city streets

Party buses for 15 to 50 passengers, with wraparound leather seating, color-changing LED lighting, and a Bluetooth sound system

Full-size charter buses for up to 56 passengers, with reclining seats, WiFi, power outlets, an onboard restroom, and undercarriage luggage bays Limousines and school buses for everything in between

Amenities vary by vehicle, so groups can list their must-haves when they request a quote.

Packages Built Around the Trip

Groups can book hourly, one-way, round-trip, multi-stop, full-day, and multi-day packages. They can reserve one bus or several for the same event, and last-minute plans are welcome, since same-day rentals are often available through the network.

The website serves weddings, proms, birthdays, bachelor and bachelorette parties, corporate shuttles, conventions, school field trips, sporting events, concerts, airport transfers, and cruise port transfers.

Live Support, 365 Days a Year

Travelers who would rather talk to a person can call 877-563-2133 any day of the year. A live support team answers questions, helps narrow down the options, and puts together custom packages for trips that don't fit a standard one.

The help does not stop at checkout. After a customer books online through the national booking platform, a confirmation team calls to verify every pickup, drop-off, and stop on the itinerary.

That confirmation call is there for peace of mind. Every stop gets checked before the day of the trip, so no bride has to wonder on her wedding morning whether the shuttle knows where the hotel is.

How It Works

Enter a pickup location, date, and passenger count in one quick form, or call 877-563-2133.See options from independent bus companies serving the area, all on one results page.Choose a bus and reserve it through the national booking platform, which handles the reservation and payment.An independent local transportation company supplies the vehicle on the day of the trip.

To see buses and pricing for a trip, visit Partybus or view the full list of cities served.

About Partybus

Partybus is a leading bus rental website that makes it fast and easy to find and book group transportation in over 1,000 cities across the United States. Through one quick form, travelers compare party buses, charter buses, minibuses, sprinter vans, and limousines from one of the largest networks of bus companies in the country, with online pricing in under 30 seconds and no account needed. Reservations are made through a national booking platform, and vehicles are supplied by independent transportation providers. Live support is available 365 days a year at 877-563-2133.