Lop Rahul Gandhi Rides Pillion At Hyderabad Rally As Telangana Rolls Out Gig Workers' Welfare Measures

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 14 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joined gig workers at a motorcycle rally in Hyderabad on Saturday, drawing attention to their welfare as the Telangana government announced measures aimed at extending social security benefits to nearly four lakh workers in the city.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, rode pillion during the rally from Shilparamam government auditorium to Jayabheri Ground at Madhapur, in Hyderabad's information technology hub.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders accompanied him.

The rally brought gig workers into the spotlight during LoP Gandhi's visit to the city for the two-day international Bharat Summit.

Following the motorcycle procession, he is scheduled to address a gathering of workers and announce the state government's welfare measures for them.

The Telangana government said its new measures and rules would fulfil earlier commitments to gig workers.

The provisions include accident insurance and a welfare board, with nearly four lakh workers in Hyderabad expected to benefit.

The welfare initiatives follow the Telangana Platform Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Bill, 2026, which the state government passed in March this year.

The legislation provides a framework covering registration, social security and welfare for workers engaged through digital platforms.

The legislative initiative came after LoP Gandhi highlighted the concerns of gig workers during his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Saturday's rally and the planned interaction placed those concerns at the centre of his Hyderabad engagements, alongside his participation in the international summit.

For the state government, the announcements mark a further step towards translating its commitments into welfare provisions.

Registration and a dedicated institutional framework are central elements of the legislation, while accident insurance is among the benefits announced under the latest measures.

The programme at Jayabheri Ground was expected to provide the setting for LoP Gandhi to outline the welfare initiatives before the workers.

His participation in the rally preceded that address, with the Chief Minister joining the procession through Madhapur.

LoP Gandhi is also attending the valedictory session of Bharat Summit 2026 at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other national and international delegates are participating in the concluding session.

The visit combines the Congress leader's engagement with gig workers and his summit appearance, with the Telangana government's social security commitments forming the main focus of the workers' programme on Saturday.