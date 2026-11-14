Abhishek Banerjee Summoned To Bhabanipur Police Station For Questioning Over Social Media Post Targeting CEC

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 14 (IANS) Trinamool Congress-Mamta General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been summoned by Kolkata Police on Saturday for questioning over his social media post targeting the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar.

Abhishek, the nephew of the former West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, had been asked to be present at Bhabanipur Police Station in south Kolkata on Saturday.

After his social media post on May 2, in which he allegedly made derogatory criticisms about the CEC, an FIR was filed against him on May 27.

“Now, the police want to question him in the matter, and that is why he had been summoned for interrogation on Saturday afternoon,” said an insider from Kolkata Police.

The FIR was registered based on a police complaint lodged by Arnabkanti Das, a resident of Bhabanipur, objecting to the social media post, where the Trinamool leader allegedly described the CEC as a”puppet of an anti-Bengali Gujarati gang” and thus spreading hatred against a particular community.

Based on this complaint, the police have filed a case against Abhishek Banerjee under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 relating to spreading hatred, inciting violence, attempting to create chaos, inciting crime against the state, and spreading rumours.

The complainant claimed that Abhishek Banerjee made some comments which are harmful to communal harmony and national integrity. He contended that despite taking an oath as an MP to protect the sovereignty of the Indian Constitution and the territorial integrity of the country, Abhishek had referred to the entire Gujarati community as a 'gang' or criminal group.

This, according to the complainant, apart from insulting the community, could also destroy the pluralistic culture and social harmony of the country. Therefore, he demanded immediate action against the Diamond Harbour MP.

On Friday, another FIR was registered against Abhishek Banerjee at the Girish Park Police Station in north Kolkata, where he had been accused of making derogatory statements and threatening a serving Indian Police Service (IPS) officer in the state.

A notice for interrogation in the matter was served at Abhishek Banerjee's residence at Kalighat in south Kolkata on Friday night,, where he was asked to appear at the Girish Park Police Station by 12 noon on November 20.