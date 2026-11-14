Two Bangladeshi Nationals Apprehended In Delhi For Overstaying, Deportation Proceedings Initiated

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The Delhi Police has apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals for violating visa conditions by overstaying in India beyond the permitted period of 15 days per visit, and deportation proceedings have been initiated against both, police said on Saturday.

Two men, identified as Amjad Hossain, 28, and Jasim Molla, 22, were apprehended by the Foreigner Cell of the Special Staff, Central District, during a special verification drive conducted at various hotels and guest houses across the district.

According to the police, both individuals had entered India on Double Entry Visas, which permitted them to stay in the country for a maximum of 15 days per visit. However, verification revealed that they had continued staying in India beyond the authorised period, thereby violating the conditions of their respective visas. The operation was launched in compliance with directions from senior police officers to verify the visa status of foreign nationals staying in the district and identify those violating immigration regulations.

A dedicated team of the Foreigner Cell, Special Staff, Central District, led by Inspector Sandeep Yadav, In-charge of Special Staff, under the overall supervision of the ACP (Operations), Central District, conducted checks at several hotels and guest houses. The team included Sub-Inspector Rakesh and Head Constable Narender.

During the drive, on November 13, the police team visited Oasis Deluxe on Arakashan Road in the Nabi Karim area, where the two Bangladeshi nationals were found staying. During verification, Hossain, a resident of Noakhali, was found to be holding Visa No. VN366****, valid until December 1, 2026.

He had entered India on September 14, 2026. His passport (No. A0419****) was reportedly deposited with the Embassy of Poland.

Similarly, Jasim Molla, a resident of Gopalganj, was holding Visa No. VN367****, valid until December 2. He had entered India on September 13, while his passport (No. B0035****) was reportedly deposited with the Embassy of Greece.

Scrutiny of their travel documents and visa conditions revealed that both had exceeded the maximum permissible stay of 15 days per visit under their Double Entry Visas. Following their apprehension, both foreign nationals were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) for further necessary action. Subsequently, the FRRO issued restriction orders directing that they be lodged at the Detention Centre in Sewa Dham, Shahzada Bagh, Sarai Rohilla, pending further deportation proceedings.