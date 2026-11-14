Netanyahu Weighs Iran Strike Talks With Eisenkot
(MENAFN) Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed possible renewed attacks on Iran with Gadi Eisenkot, the man tasked with forming Israel’s next government, Israeli media reported Friday.
An Israeli television broadcaster said Netanyahu met Eisenkot on Thursday and tried to share intelligence on Iran with him. It cited an “informed” source who said the intelligence “could change his view” of Netanyahu’s motives for resuming attacks.
The broadcaster also reported that Eisenkot did not know Mossad chief Roman Gofman was in Washington to discuss the issue. It did not say whether he was deliberately kept in the dark about the trip.
The meeting comes during a political transition. Netanyahu’s bloc lost its parliamentary majority in the Oct. 27 elections, and Eisenkot was then tasked with building a new government. Eisenkot had cautioned Netanyahu against launching unnecessary military operations before a government is in place.
Military doubts over timing
Israel’s public broadcaster reported that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir backs a military operation against Iran but considers the current timing wrong. It said Zamir wants coordination with the US and a carefully chosen moment and conditions.
The broadcaster quoted an unnamed security source who said the Israeli army sees no immediate Iranian threat that would justify a new attack. The source warned against being drawn into a prolonged war of attrition and ruled out resuming the war in the coming weeks.
The earlier Israeli television report had described disagreements between Netanyahu and Zamir over steps that could trigger a fresh confrontation with Iran. Netanyahu’s office denied it.
Mossad chief in Washington
Separately, an Israeli newspaper reported Friday that Gofman met CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Washington and was expected to see US envoy Steve Witkoff. The visit is part of Israeli efforts to win US backing for renewed strikes on Iran.
A second Israeli television broadcaster said Gofman would present intelligence on Iran’s nuclear program and long-range missile development, along with Israeli claims that Tehran violated its agreements with Washington. According to the newspaper, neither US nor Israeli authorities commented on the details of the visit.
Media reports say Netanyahu’s moves reflect Israeli fears that Washington and Tehran could strike a deal that eases pressure on Iran without tackling its nuclear program or missile capabilities.
The developments also feed concern among parts of the Israeli opposition that military decisions made during the handover of power could affect the formation of the next government.
An Israeli television broadcaster said Netanyahu met Eisenkot on Thursday and tried to share intelligence on Iran with him. It cited an “informed” source who said the intelligence “could change his view” of Netanyahu’s motives for resuming attacks.
The broadcaster also reported that Eisenkot did not know Mossad chief Roman Gofman was in Washington to discuss the issue. It did not say whether he was deliberately kept in the dark about the trip.
The meeting comes during a political transition. Netanyahu’s bloc lost its parliamentary majority in the Oct. 27 elections, and Eisenkot was then tasked with building a new government. Eisenkot had cautioned Netanyahu against launching unnecessary military operations before a government is in place.
Military doubts over timing
Israel’s public broadcaster reported that Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir backs a military operation against Iran but considers the current timing wrong. It said Zamir wants coordination with the US and a carefully chosen moment and conditions.
The broadcaster quoted an unnamed security source who said the Israeli army sees no immediate Iranian threat that would justify a new attack. The source warned against being drawn into a prolonged war of attrition and ruled out resuming the war in the coming weeks.
The earlier Israeli television report had described disagreements between Netanyahu and Zamir over steps that could trigger a fresh confrontation with Iran. Netanyahu’s office denied it.
Mossad chief in Washington
Separately, an Israeli newspaper reported Friday that Gofman met CIA Director John Ratcliffe in Washington and was expected to see US envoy Steve Witkoff. The visit is part of Israeli efforts to win US backing for renewed strikes on Iran.
A second Israeli television broadcaster said Gofman would present intelligence on Iran’s nuclear program and long-range missile development, along with Israeli claims that Tehran violated its agreements with Washington. According to the newspaper, neither US nor Israeli authorities commented on the details of the visit.
Media reports say Netanyahu’s moves reflect Israeli fears that Washington and Tehran could strike a deal that eases pressure on Iran without tackling its nuclear program or missile capabilities.
The developments also feed concern among parts of the Israeli opposition that military decisions made during the handover of power could affect the formation of the next government.
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