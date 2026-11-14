Rubio Blasts ICC, UN in Fiery Speech to US Lawyers
(MENAFN) Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, delivered a scathing attack on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the UN in a speech to lawyers and law students, and the audience responded with loud applause.
Speaking at the National Lawyers Convention of the Federalist Society, a self-described conservative group, Rubio said the State Department had seen international law invoked against “nearly every major foreign policy decision or action” of the Trump administration.
He pointed to President Donald Trump’s order for the military to sink cartel boats in the Caribbean, noting that Washington had been accused of breaking international law over the strikes.
Rubio said the founding chief prosecutor of what he called the “fake and illegitimate International Criminal Court” had even accused the US of crimes against humanity. He said the UN made similar accusations after US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January and flew him to the US to face federal criminal charges.
“For this global elite, international law is not a neutral body of rules,” Rubio said.
“International law is an instrument, an instrument to advance their interest under the pretense of universal principles,” he added.
Rubio defended Trump’s “unprecedented decision to sanction the fake International Criminal Court,” calling it an “unelected world tribunal” that claims power over sovereign states, including those that never accepted its jurisdiction.
“Americans have never agreed to submit to the ICC’s authority, but that court and its allies in the global bureaucracy have appointed themselves judge and jury and executioner of the international order,” he said.
“They think they have the right to rule over everyone, but they are accountable to no one,” Rubio added.
The top US diplomat also drew a parallel with the American judiciary, accusing “activist courts” of trying to “govern by injunction.”
He argued that critics of the administration saw “the fundamental purpose of the law, American law and international law alike,” as weakening the United States. Rubio dismissed those arguments as having no basis in American history.
“There is nothing, there is nothing in our history, or the history of any other great nation, that requires us to recognize the authority or legitimacy of any of these ridiculous ideas,” he said.
Speaking at the National Lawyers Convention of the Federalist Society, a self-described conservative group, Rubio said the State Department had seen international law invoked against “nearly every major foreign policy decision or action” of the Trump administration.
He pointed to President Donald Trump’s order for the military to sink cartel boats in the Caribbean, noting that Washington had been accused of breaking international law over the strikes.
Rubio said the founding chief prosecutor of what he called the “fake and illegitimate International Criminal Court” had even accused the US of crimes against humanity. He said the UN made similar accusations after US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January and flew him to the US to face federal criminal charges.
“For this global elite, international law is not a neutral body of rules,” Rubio said.
“International law is an instrument, an instrument to advance their interest under the pretense of universal principles,” he added.
Rubio defended Trump’s “unprecedented decision to sanction the fake International Criminal Court,” calling it an “unelected world tribunal” that claims power over sovereign states, including those that never accepted its jurisdiction.
“Americans have never agreed to submit to the ICC’s authority, but that court and its allies in the global bureaucracy have appointed themselves judge and jury and executioner of the international order,” he said.
“They think they have the right to rule over everyone, but they are accountable to no one,” Rubio added.
The top US diplomat also drew a parallel with the American judiciary, accusing “activist courts” of trying to “govern by injunction.”
He argued that critics of the administration saw “the fundamental purpose of the law, American law and international law alike,” as weakening the United States. Rubio dismissed those arguments as having no basis in American history.
“There is nothing, there is nothing in our history, or the history of any other great nation, that requires us to recognize the authority or legitimacy of any of these ridiculous ideas,” he said.
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