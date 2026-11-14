Farah Khan Tells Madhuri Dixit She Deserves A Medal For Dancing With Sunny Deol And Ajay Devgn

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit found herself on the receiving end of a hilarious compliment from choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan.

The two were seen discussing dancing with Bollywood actors on the quiz-based reality show Kon Honar Crorepati on Sony Marathi.

The conversation took a nostalgic turn when Madhuri recalled dancing with Sunny Deol and Ajay Devgn together in the 2003 romantic drama Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke. Farah was quick to joke that the actress deserved a medal for pulling off the dance sequence with the two actors.

Talking about the evolution of dance in Bollywood, Farah said that actors today are much more comfortable with choreography.“Now, more or less, all actors can dance. Back then, only Govinda and Akshay Kumar used to dance,” she said.

The choreographer also spoke about actors such as Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Sunny Deol having their own distinctive styles of dancing.

When Farah asked Madhuri whether she had danced with Sunny Deol, the actress revealed that she had shared the dance floor with both Sunny and Ajay together.“I have danced with Sunny Deol and Ajay Devgn, both together,” Madhuri said, referring to Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke.

Her revelation prompted Farah to quip,“You deserve a medal! The choreography department should send you an award and a medal!”

Farah then added to the humour by asking Madhuri how many times the two actors had stepped on her feet during the sequence.“Thankfully, there was some distance, so it wasn't much of a problem,” Madhuri replied with a laugh.

Talking about Yeh Raaste Hain Pyaar Ke, the movie starred Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit alongside Preity Zinta.

The movie which released in 2001 was directed by Deepak Shivdasani. The romantic drama also starred Sunny Deol in a special appearance. The film revolved around a love triangle involving Madhuri, Ajay and Preity.