Man Dies by Suicide in Madurai Police Station During Questioning

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 14 (ANI): A man allegedly died by suicide inside a police station in Madurai district, officials said on Saturday. According to police, the deceased was a native of Devaram in Theni district. He had earlier filed a complaint in a matter and was brought to the Chekkanoorani Police Station in Madurai district for questioning.

Following the incident, the body was recovered and sent to the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital for a postmortem examination. Police said that a detailed investigation is underway and that CCTV footage from the police station is being examined to establish the sequence of events. South Zone Inspector General of Police Vijayendra Bidari said that, in accordance with standard procedures in cases of custodial or police station deaths, a judicial inquiry would be conducted. The case would also be transferred to the CBI and CID for further investigation. Authorities further stated that departmental action would be initiated against the police station personnel who were present at the time of the incident. Further details awaited.

SSI Killed After Confrontation in Theni

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) Senthil Kumar died after allegedly being struck by a youth he confronted for bursting firecrackers on a public road, South Zone IG Vijayendra Bidari said. Kumar was posted at the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Theni district.

Bidari said Senthil Kumar was returning home in civilian clothes after completing his duty when he saw a group of youngsters bursting firecrackers on a road where people were moving about. He advised them to move away to avoid inconvenience to the public and also tried to record their activities on his mobile phone. When he tried to apprehend one of the youths, a person struck him with an elbow, causing him to lose balance and fall to the ground, Bidari said. A patrolling police team rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries despite medical efforts. After inspecting the scene, the Theni District Superintendent of Police (SP) said three people from the locality have been arrested in connection with the incident.