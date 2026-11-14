BJP President Nitin Nabin Visits Digha Ghat For Chhath Puja 2026

BJP National President Nitin Nabin Celebrates Chhath Puja in Patna

Patna's Digha Ghat witnessed a large gathering of devotees performing Kharna rituals on the second day of Chhath Puja. BJP National President Nitin Nabin visited Patlipul, Digha Ghat in Patna on the occasion of Chhath Puja 2026 on Friday, describing the festival as a symbol of folk faith that showcases Bihar's culture and traditions across the country and the world.

While speaking to ANI, Nabin said,“This great festival of folk faith gives all of us a distinct energy and strength. Especially in my personal life, I believe that this festival holds immense significance for me. This great festival of folk faith today takes Bihar's culture and traditions to a distinct place across the entire country and the world."

Speaking about the significance of the festival, Nabin said Chhath Puja brings together families and communities through worship marked by cleanliness, purity, sanctity and discipline.“Today, the spirit of family and collectiveness, worshipping with the cleanliness, purity, sanctity, and discipline of this puja, worshipping nature from Lord Bhaskar (the Sun God) to Mother Ganga, and the prasad given by our farmers (food-givers), all of it gives us a wonderful time. During these four days, we receive energy and strength, with which we remain dedicated to our work and duties throughout the year. I feel that this puja of Bihar is today sending a message to the people of the country and the world,” he said.

Recalling his childhood association with Chhath, Nabin said he had been visiting the Ganga ghat at Patlipul with his family since his father's time to offer arghya.“Look, we have seen this festival since childhood; we grew up and were raised with this very festival. And I believe that in my life, along with my family and the people of society, at these very Chhath ghats, this ghat of the Ganga here at Patipul since childhood, from my father's time, we used to come here to the ghat and offer arghya. At the same time, the puja is now performed in homes as well. So every kind of experience is connected with us,” he added.