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Microsoft Outage Over After Hitting Over 70 Countries


Date: 2026-11-14 02:44:32

(MENAFN) Microsoft declared a sweeping global outage resolved on Friday, saying its consumer products and services had fully recovered as of 1610GMT. Its Microsoft 365 enterprise services showed sustained recovery, the company said, giving an “all clear” after hours of disruption.

“We’ve confirmed that the services across the previously affected environments have fully recovered and the backlog of email messages has been processed, thus this issue is remediated,” the company said in an update on its service status page.

The breakdown cut off access to email, Teams and the Copilot AI assistant for millions of users in at least 70 countries, and Microsoft apologized for the disruption.

The US tech giant blamed a technical fault introduced during an earlier network capacity upgrade. It stressed that the incident had no connection to cyberattacks or AI systems.

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