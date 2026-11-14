JASIWAY Furniture Offers Sideboard That Unfolds Into A Four-Seat Dining Table For Compact Homes

MENAFN - GetNews) JASIWAY Furniture's Gathered Living cabinet combines fluted glass storage with a fold-out tabletop that seats up to four, aimed at apartments, studios and multipurpose rooms.

Sheridan, WY - Nov. 14, 2026 - JASIWAY Furniture, a home furniture supplier based in Sheridan, Wyoming, offers the Gathered Living cabinet, a sideboard whose tabletop folds, rotates and extends to create seating for up to four people. The piece is designed for households that lack the floor area for both a dedicated dining set and separate storage furniture.

The company positions the design as a small space dining solution for apartments, studios, compact dining areas, kitchens, multipurpose rooms and open-concept layouts. When closed, it serves as a buffet cabinet. When opened, the extended tabletop measures about 47.24 inches long and stands about 30.71 inches high, while the cabinet itself is about 44.69 inches wide.

According to the product page, the extended table seats up to four people in a compact arrangement, depending on chair size and room layout, with two people described as the most comfortable for everyday use. Chairs are not included.

The tabletop does not have to be fully deployed. It can be left partially open as a surface for drinks, a laptop or other daily tasks, which makes the piece a multifunctional expandable table for rooms that shift between dining, work and entertaining over the course of a day. The company lists breakfast, weeknight dinners, brunch, casual drinks and small-scale hosting among its intended uses.

Storage is built into the base. The cabinet includes an open pull-out bin, a lift-up door compartment, a standard drawer and a section enclosed by sliding fluted glass doors. As an extendable dining table with storage, it allows tableware, linens and serving pieces to be kept within reach of the table where they are used.

The piece is made from engineered wood, solid wood and glass and comes in a cherry wood finish. JASIWAY describes it as a modern design suited to contemporary, Japandi and mid-century-inspired interiors, with the fluted glass and warm wood tones intended to let it stand on its own as furniture when the table is put away.

Although its tabletop folds, the piece is not a standalone folding dining table with storage added on; the table and enclosed cabinet are built as a single unit. Buyers who have looked at an extendable console table to dining table conversion will find this approach built on a full buffet cabinet instead. For renters weighing a compact extendable kitchen table against a separate sideboard, the modern buffet cabinet with extendable table combines both roles in one footprint.

The convertible dining table with storage cabinet is currently listed as ready to ship. JASIWAY offers free standard shipping on U.S. orders, with an estimated delivery window of three to nine days for ready-to-ship items within the continental United States. Customers in other regions can contact the company for shipping details.

Product specifications and current availability for the JASIWAY extendable dining table are available at .

About JASIWAY Furniture

JASIWAY Furniture is a home furniture supplier based in Sheridan, Wyoming. Through its online store, the company offers furniture for living rooms, dining rooms and kitchens, bedrooms and children's spaces, along with lighting. Its dining and kitchen assortment includes dining tables, dining chairs, bar and counter stools, dining room sets, and sideboards and buffets. More information is available at .