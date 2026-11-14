Microsoft Says All Services Restored After Global Outage

"We have completed our efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident and restored service to the remaining impacted customers and regions," the company posted on X.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.