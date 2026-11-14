Two Arrested Over Murder Of Two-Year-Old Boy In Lakki Marwat

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) LAKKI MARWAT: Police have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of a two-year-old boy in Wanda Shahab Khel, Lakki Marwat, nearly two weeks after his body was found in a sack.

According to police, the suspects, identified as Naeemullah, son of Fauji Nematullah, and Ramzan, son of Inayatullah, are close friends and residents of the same area. They were arrested by a special investigation team following an investigation into the incident.

The case dates back to October 28, when Siftullah, a resident of Wanda Shahab Khel, reported to Dadiwala Police Station that his two-year-old son, Sohail Khan, had gone missing from home at around 8:30am.

Police launched a search operation and later received information at around 5pm about the body of a child found inside a plastic sack in a narrow street near the house of Khana Nawaz Khan in Mohalla Habib Khel.

The father identified the body as that of his missing son. It was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Sarai Naurang for a postmortem examination, which revealed that the child had been killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

A murder and kidnapping case was subsequently registered against unidentified suspects under Sections 302 and 364 of the Pakistan Penal Code at Dadiwala Police Station.

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Following the incident, District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada and SP Investigation Sher Hasan personally supervised the investigation and formed a special team to trace the suspects.

During the investigation, police collected evidence from the crime scene, including a name written on the sack used to conceal the body and pieces of walnut shells found near it.

Police said similar walnut shell pieces were also recovered from household waste collected from the house of Fauji Nematullah. These items were taken into police custody as evidence.

Further investigation and questioning of family members led police to the two suspects, who had reportedly left their homes and moved to an undisclosed location after the incident.

The complainant subsequently nominated the suspects, and statements were recorded under Sections 161 and 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Police obtained a three-day physical remand of the arrested suspects from the court. Further investigation is underway to recover the alleged murder weapon and collect additional evidence.