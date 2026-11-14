Widespread Emergency Power Outage Reported In Sumy Region
JSC Sumyoblenergo reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.
"We are experiencing a large-scale emergency power outage in part of the Sumy region. We are working to restore electricity distribution," the statement said.
The company added that details of the emergency outage were being withheld for security reasons.
Energy workers are currently working to restore power to consumers who have been left without electricity. The time needed to complete the work will depend on the security situation.Read also: Russian attacks damage 10 DTEK energy facilities in Kyiv region in one week
As previously reported, Russian drone strikes have left the city of Shostka in the Sumy region without electricity, water or heating.
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