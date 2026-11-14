IRS Series Expands With Five New Publications In 2026

By Alimat Aliyeva

A presentation ceremony has been held for books published in 2026 as part of the“IRS” series, with the support of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture and PASHA Life Insurance OJSC.

The event opened with the national anthem, followed by a minute of silence in memory of Azerbaijan's fallen heroes.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ulviyya Jabbarova, Chairman of the Management Board of PASHA Life Insurance OJSC, highlighted the importance of the publications produced over the past year. She stressed the need to introduce Azerbaijan's rich history, cultural heritage and national values to international audiences.

She noted that the company's partnership in such initiatives aims to contribute to the preservation of the country's cultural heritage and its transmission to future generations.

Musa Marjanli, Editor-in-Chief of IRS magazine, spoke about the publication's international activities and ongoing projects. He noted that for many years, IRS has been working under the motto "Azerbaijan. World Heritage" to promote the country's history, culture and realities internationally.

Highlighting that the magazine is published in 22 languages, Marjanli said that presentations held this year in Uzbekistan, Kenya, Belgium and Luxembourg had helped expand the project's international reach.

He also introduced the five new books published in 2026:

"Azerbaijan. A New Era" explores a new chapter in the country's history and the realities emerging in the region following Azerbaijan's restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"The Great Tree of Culture" presents the rich heritage created by the Azerbaijani people in literature, music, painting, architecture, theatre and cinema.

"The End of the Tale" is dedicated to the Tabriz school of miniature painting.

"Cities of the Future" examines contemporary urban planning approaches, Baku's architectural heritage, and reconstruction and development projects in Karabakh and East Zangazur.

"At the Crossroads of Civilizations" explores Azerbaijan's traditions of multiculturalism, its model of tolerance and its role in international cooperation.

Speaking at the event, Elchin Babayev, Rector of Baku State University, emphasized the importance of promoting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage internationally. He highlighted the role of book presentations held abroad and the distribution of publications to libraries and collections in different countries.

Dovlatkhan Dovlatkhanov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, noted that reconstruction and development efforts in Karabakh and East Zangazur occupy a prominent place in Azerbaijan's modern urban planning policy.

Referring to the work carried out under the Great Return Programme, he stressed that such publications play an important role in preserving historical memory and creating an intellectual foundation for future development.

Gunduz Ismayilov, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, said that the publications reflect Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, picturesque natural landscapes and national treasures. He noted that the country's music, history, nature and cultural assets collectively represent its wealth.

The ceremony also featured performances of Azerbaijani national music. Soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre Mutallim Damirov and Gulzar Farajova performed alongside Yusif Jafarbayli and Ayshan Mehdiyeva, laureates of television mugham competitions.

The event concluded with a joint performance of the song "Mehriban Olaq" (Let Us Be Kind).

It is worth noting that nearly 40 major publications have been released under the "IRS" series to date. The project aims to introduce Azerbaijan's history, national culture, heritage and the country's perspectives to international audiences.