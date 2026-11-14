Iran's NIOC Plans To Accelerate Caspian Oil And Gas Exploration

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has developed an intensive work programme to advance oil and gas exploration and production in the Caspian Sea.

According to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), this was announced by Farrokh Alikhani, Iran's Deputy Oil Minister and head of NIOC, at a meeting held on Friday, November 13, at the Caspian Oil Company in northern Iran.

“The focus is on developing an operational roadmap to accelerate oil and gas exploration and production in the Caspian Sea,” he said.

Alikhani said the roadmap would determine the required funding, equipment and supplies. He added that the final conclusions on the roadmap had already been reached and that work would continue.

He also said that an intensive work programme for exploration and production in the Caspian Sea had been drawn up at a meeting held over the past few days. The meeting brought together officials from NIOC and the Caspian Oil Company to oversee oil and gas production and the implementation of various programmes.

Earlier, Mohammad Hossein Daneshfar, executive director of Iran's Caspian Oil Company, said that seismic surveys had been completed in Block 13 of the Caspian Sea and in an area west of Golestan Province, following the identification of several exploration targets.

The company plans to drill one exploration well in the area during the next Iranian calendar year, which runs from March 21, 2027, to March 19, 2028.