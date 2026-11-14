Two Die After Consuming Poisonous Substance In Delhi's Mohan Garden, Probe Underway

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Two people died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance in Delhi's Mohan Garden area of Dwarka, police said.

The duo were found unconscious inside a car, with police suspecting suicide as a possible cause, in the incident that took place on November 11.

According to Delhi Police, the Mohan Garden police station received a PCR call on November 11 from Lal Farm in Mohan Garden, reporting that a woman and a man had allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and locked themselves inside a car.

Acting on the information, Sub-Inspector Sumit immediately reached the spot along with a police team. There, they met the PCR caller, identified as Arjun, 18, an area resident.

During the inspection, two people were found unconscious inside a white car. They were identified as Surendra, 46, a resident of Sultanpuri, and Arjun's mother, Geeta, 45, a resident of Mohan Garden. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of two packets of Celphos, each weighing 10 grams.

Both were immediately rushed to Tarak Hospital, where their medico-legal cases (MLCs) were prepared. Doctors informed the police that neither of them was in a condition to give a statement.

Geeta died during treatment, while Surendra also succumbed later.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Surendra had been working temporarily with the Delhi Home Guards for the past 15 years and was currently posted in Jahangirpuri. He lived in Sultanpuri with his family, comprising his homemaker wife and two sons.

Geeta is also survived by two sons. Police further found that her husband had recently died after allegedly consuming poison in the Shahbad Dairy area on October 17.

Investigators also established that Surendra and Geeta had known each other for approximately 10 years. Surendra was acquainted with Geeta's late husband, and the two gradually developed a relationship.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and the sequence of events leading to the deaths. Further investigation and necessary legal proceedings are underway.