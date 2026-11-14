Delhi Police Arrests Man Accused Of Bludgeoning Woman To Death In Burari After Failed Molestation Bid

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Delhi Police arrested a man accused of bludgeoning a woman to death in the Burari area of the national Capital. The investigation has revealed that the accused allegedly attempted to sexually assault the woman before brutally beating her, resulting in her death.

According to police sources, the accused told investigators during interrogation that he had spotted the woman and approached her with the intention of committing a crime.

When his attempt allegedly failed, he attacked her. He is accused of repeatedly striking her head with a stone, leading to her death.

The woman's body was recovered on Tuesday. Police said the body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Following the investigation, the accused was arrested. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Meanwhile, another woman died under suspicious circumstances in the Khajuri Khas police station area of Delhi on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Reena, aged between 35 and 40 years. Her death left her family members in mourning.

According to the family, a man identified as Ram Kumar had allegedly called the woman at night and asked her to meet him. She reportedly went to meet him, but her body was found in the area the following morning.

The family has raised questions over Ram Kumar's alleged involvement in the incident and claimed that police have arrested him.

Police are investigating the matter from all possible angles to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

In a similar incident in 2023, Delhi Police had arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his 16-year-old female friend to death in a public place.

The incident had triggered widespread outrage after a video of the attack went viral on social media.

The footage had showed the accused repeatedly stabbing the girl and subsequently crushing her head with a large stone.

Several people were seen witnessing the assault, while some continued walking past without intervening.