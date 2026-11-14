Rocket Lab Hits 100 Electron Launches, Fastest Commercial Rocket To Reach The Milestone

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced mission success for its 100Electron launch, setting a new record for reaching 100 launches faster than any other commercially developed rocket.

“The Mountain God Rises” mission launched from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 6:30 p.m. on November 14, 2026, deploying the YAMATSUMI-II synthetic aperture radar (SAR) Earth-imaging satellite to a 575km low Earth orbit for the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc. (iQPS ). This mission marks Rocket Lab's 11th Electron launch for iQPS with 100% mission success since 2023. iQPS has booked seven more dedicated Electron launches through 2030 to complete its satellite constellation.

Reaching 100 launches in under a decade is a major milestone for commercial spaceflight. What started as a vision to open up access to space with the world's first carbon-composite rocket has grown into an unmatched launch cadence across the small-launch industry.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO, Sir Peter Beck, says:“Few rockets reach 100 launches in their total operational lifetime. Not only has Electron now reached 100 launches, but it reached the milestone faster than any other commercially developed rocket. That record pace comes down to the relentless dedication of the Rocket Lab team, and I want to congratulate everyone behind Electron. This is the team that pioneered 3D-printed rocket engines, built the world's first carbon-composite orbital rocket, launched back-to-back from two hemispheres, and shattered responsive space records along the way, putting Electron in a league of its own. To our customers who have trusted us with their spacecraft, many of them across multiple launches, thank you. The next 100 Electrons are already booked so we're only accelerating from here.”

Since its first launch in 2017, Electron has deployed hundreds of satellites for commercial constellation operators, national security agencies, and scientific institutions from launch pads in New Zealand and Virginia. Backed by vertically integrated manufacturing and a packed manifest extending well into the next decade, Electron continues to deliver access to orbit while laying the operational foundation for Rocket Lab's next medium-lift rocket, Neutron.

'The Mountain God Rises' launch images: Flight 100 | The Mountain God Rises | Flickr

'The Mountain God Rises' launch broadcast: Rocket Lab | LAUNCH 100 - The Mountain God Rises - YouTube

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About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world's most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab's satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at .

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