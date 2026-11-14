Pink Line Metro Thrown Open To Public In Bengaluru, Minister Byre Gowda Welcomes Commuters With Roses

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 14 (IANS) The Namma Metro Pink Line, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was thrown open to the public on Saturday, with Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda personally welcoming the first commuters with pink roses and travelling with them on the inaugural public service.

Metro services on the Kalena Agrahara-SG Palya stretch commenced sharply at 6 a.m., drawing enthusiastic response from residents who had eagerly awaited the start of operations for more than three years.

The opening of the Pink Line brought much-needed relief to commuters in the Bannerghatta Road region, one of Bengaluru's worst traffic-affected corridors. The stretch is home to hundreds of technology companies and witnesses heavy traffic congestion, particularly during the morning and evening peak hours.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, several commuters turned up wearing pink attire to mark the launch of the Pink Line services. Namma Metro staff members also wore pink uniforms, while commuters arriving at the stations were greeted with pink roses.

Byre Gowda arrived at Kalena Agrahara Metro Station early in the morning and welcomed passengers at the entrance by personally handing them roses. Commuters were thrilled to see the minister greeting them, and many took photographs and selfies with him.

He travelled with commuters from Kalena Agrahara Metro Station to SG Palya, interacting with passengers and sharing in their excitement over the commencement of the long-awaited service.

For many local residents, the Metro has significantly reduced travel time. Commuters said that travelling between Metro stations on the congested roads earlier took between 20 and 30 minutes, while the journey by Metro now takes only around nine to 10 minutes.

Interacting with the media, Byre Gowda said: "On the dot at 6 a.m., the Pink Line services have commenced. I also travelled from the last station, Kalena Agrahara, to SG Palya station with the people. The people of the Kalena Agrahara area showed enthusiasm to travel in the Metro, and along with them, I too travelled."

He said the happiness of commuters was a source of satisfaction for the government.

"After seeing people's happiness, it is our happiness. Those residing in that area narrated how they had awaited the starting of the Metro for three to four years. Their joy after seeing the inauguration today has filled my heart. If people are happy, we feel satisfied," he said.

Taking to social media, the Minister said he took the first ride on the Pink Line and was present with Metro officials to ensure that the first train service commenced smoothly.

"Took the first ride on Pink Line of Namma Metro. First train started at sharp 6 a.m. It was flawless and smooth. I was there with Metro officials to ensure the first train service is smooth," he stated.

He said it was a privilege and pleasure to welcome each of the first riders with a pink rose and share in the excitement of local residents.

"It was great joy to share in the happiness and excitement of locals who took the first ride. The first group was an enthusiastic ladies gang all in pink taking their ride amongst other passengers," he said.

Byre Gowda also shared photographs of the celebrations and his interaction with commuters on social media.

Looking ahead, the minister said efforts would continue to extend the Pink Line further.

"Of course, we will keep up our efforts to operationalise Pink Line up to MG Road and then Nagawara," he said.

For residents of the Bannerghatta Road and Kalena Agrahara areas, Saturday morning marked the end of a long wait, with the new Metro service expected to ease road congestion and make daily travel faster and more convenient.

The Namma Metro Pink Line operates on its newly opened 7.5 km elevated stretch between Kalena Agrahara and Suddagunte Palya (Tavarekere).

The operational timings for the Pink Line have been structured to cater to commuters throughout the week. On Mondays, the first train will depart Kalena Agrahara at 4.55 a.m. and Suddagunte Palya/Tavarekere at 5 a.m. From Tuesday to Saturday, services will begin at 6 a.m. from both terminal stations, while on Sundays, the first trains will start at 7 a.m. The last train will depart Kalena Agrahara at 10.50 p.m. and Suddagunte Palya/Tavarekere at 10.54 p.m.

During peak hours from Monday to Saturday, trains will operate at an interval of eight minutes, while the frequency during off-peak hours will be every 10 minutes. Services on Saturdays and Sundays will run at a frequency of 10 minutes. The operational elevated stretch covers six stations - Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIM Bangalore, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, and Suddagunte Palya/Tavarekere. Jayadeva Hospital station will provide an interchange facility with the Yellow Line.